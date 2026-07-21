6 Ikea Kitchen Appliances To Buy And 6 To Avoid
When you're planning to renovate any room in your home, Ikea is often one of the first places you'll think of to look. Famous for its furniture, it also offers a large range of kitchen appliances. Yet, those appliances can be hit or miss. You may be enticed by Ikea's affordable prices, but you still want to ensure your appliances give you a dependable performance. Some give you incredible value for money, whereas with others, you may as well be burning your cash. That's why we wanted to give you a list of which appliances should be on your radar, and which ones should leave you looking elsewhere.
While we looked at features and performance, these picks mainly come from Ikea customers themselves. We've taken a deep dive into what they're saying and what common praises or criticisms these appliances receive. Understanding these strengths and weaknesses of Ikea's range will allow you to make smarter buying decisions. Whether you're replacing one piece or looking to renovate your whole kitchen, here are six Ikea kitchen appliances to buy and six to avoid.
Buy: Förnebo induction cooktop
There are a few choices you can make with your cooktop. If you want to avoid installing a traditional range hood, then having a cooktop with an integrated downdraft is a great idea. It's that downdraft that comes in for a lot of praise here. The Förnebo induction cooktop's ability to capture steam, smoke, and odors directly from the cooking surface has made it an ideal choice for kitchen islands and open-plan layouts. That convenience is paired with the induction technology that is able to deliver fast and precise heating. It makes it easy to control everything, whether you want to simmer sauces or rapidly boil water. This is aided by bridge cooking zones, meaning larger cookware, such as griddles, can be used for even cooking.
The customer feedback here is overwhelmingly positive. This is especially true when talking about the strength of the downdraft as well as the rapid cooking speed. A few reviews have compared that downdraft to older JennAir models and stated it was much more powerful by comparison. The induction cooking is seen as both faster than gas and traditional electric cooktops, while also having the benefit of being much easier to clean. This leads to users praising its value for money.
The touch controls can be a bit of a learning curve, but aside from that, there are only a few issues. When you combine performance, aesthetics, and easy maintenance, it adds up to being one of the best Ikea appliances.
Buy: Tillreda portable induction cooktop
Here we have another induction cooktop but delivered in a completely different way. This is perfect for those on the go, who need a cooktop where one may not easily be found. This works specifically well for small apartments, RVs, college dorms, or just for those times when you want an additional burner. It may be compact, but it's mighty in its features. You get nine power levels for excellent cooking flexibility, which is helped by rapid induction heating, boiling water in a matter of minutes. The nature of induction cooking also makes it much safer for small spaces, as there is no open flame, and it's easy to clean, as it's a flat glass surface.
Ikea users love the Tillreda cooktop's speed and convenience. Many are eager to point out how it can rapidly heat pots and pans, outperforming traditional cooking methods. It can also serve as a good introduction to induction cooking before investing more heavily in the technology. There are a few limitations, such as being too small to use with larger cookware, and it can be a little noisy, but any complaints are vastly outweighed by the positive comments.
The portability is loved by many customers, with some praising its ability to fit into drawers and others loving how it can be simply hung up. If you think a portable induction cooktop could make your life a little easier, this appliance from Ikea isn't going to let you down.
Buy: Örminge range with induction cooktop
Okay, we seem to be developing a theme here that Ikea's appliances that include induction cooking hit the spot. It's no surprise that these appliances are dominating kitchen trends at the moment. This time, it's a cooktop on a full range. This one is ideal for smaller kitchens due to its more compact size. There isn't a huge volume of reviews for this Örminge appliance, but they have been overwhelmingly positive. It has those common features of a good induction appliance of its speed and ease of use. This is then combined with a convection oven that allows you to enjoy baking and roasting. The design is clean and minimalist, allowing it to seamlessly fit into modern kitchens, but it would also suit many other types of décors.
It may be minimalist and affordable, but it's a range that goes beyond merely being functional. One reviewer even said how it made exceptional sourdough bread and performed better than the air-fry modes found in other ovens. The straightforward controls are also appreciated, as is the value for money.
The broiler could perhaps be a little more powerful, but that's a minor drawback rather than being a dealbreaker. It also only comes with three burners. Yet, one reviewer saw this as a positive, as it's a better solution than trying to fit in four on such a compact range. It's a well-thought-out appliance with excellent everyday usability.
Buy: Tillreda microwave oven
Here we move from induction to microwave cooking. This is the ideal choice for anyone who values simplicity over unnecessary features. Modern microwaves can often feel overcomplicated with dozens of preset cooking programs, many of which you'll never use. Instead, this Tillreda microwave focuses on getting the basics right. That includes having manual dial controls for both power and cooking time, with nothing else to worry about. The efficiency of this model also extends to its efficiency of space, as it has a compact footprint. It makes it ideal for smaller areas where space is limited.
It does have a smaller 700-watt output, which can extend cooking times a little, but most users appreciate it for delivering exactly what it sets out to be. It's a no-fuss microwave that is easy to use for anyone. It also has a clean design that is quite attractive, and there is almost a charm here with its uncluttered front panel.
It has been pointed out that the timer dial does lack precision for shorter heating cycles, which may present an issue for those who need to use a microwave for very short periods. You may also miss some features, especially if you want to use microwave technology to its full potential. Aside from that, it's an inexpensive microwave that isn't going to let you down or frustrate you with needless complexity.
Buy: Välgrundad bottom-freezer refrigerator
Refrigerators are one of those appliances where their layout can play a huge role in its functionality. If something feels as though it's in the wrong place, it can become an annoyance you have to live with. The Välgrundad bottom-freezer refrigerator excels in making your life as easy as possible. The layout helps to keep fresh food at eye level, reducing the need to bend down to grab any of your frequently used items. This usability is helped by the refrigerator having adjustable glass shelves, spacious produce drawers, and deep door balconies. It allows you to maximize the storage space of the bridge, and the bright LED lighting allows you to organize all of your foods and drinks with ease.
The excellent design extends to the outer stainless-steel shell, which gives it a sleek, clean, and contemporary look. For those who have used the Välgrundad, its thoughtful design is highly appreciated, as well as its quiet operation. It's not the biggest refrigerator, but owners have commented on how it still managed to feel spacious due to its ingenious use of space. The bright interior lighting, adjustable shelving, easy-to-access bottom freezer, and energy-efficient performance are also seen as great features. For anyone who prefers a bottom-freezer design, this is one of Ikea's strongest options.
Buy: Numrerad 52-bottle wine cooler
For those looking for premium bottle storage, this Numrerad cooler gives you everything you need, but without luxury-brand prices. It has slight height adjustment, but the cooler sits at around 35 inches tall, meaning it will fit nicely beneath most countertops. The elegant stainless-steel exterior also means that it is likely to look great in any modern kitchen. Inside, the shelves are made from wood, giving you a cellar-like feel, but it also means you can put your bottles in and out without being too precious about breaking them. With space for up to 52 bottles, it's ideal for serious collectors or simply those who like using a wine cooler to chill other types of drinks.
The wooden shelves are a nice touch, but so is the interior lighting. It gives it a sense of style that many Ikea customers seem to love. The quiet operation also means it can blend into open-plan kitchens and entertainment spaces. There are some slight concerns about how easily the shelves slide, but these are only minor criticisms.
Overall, it's appreciated how it feels like a premium product, while potentially costing hundreds of dollars less than comparative models from other brands. The 5-year warranty is sure to give you peace of mind, but going by the positive reviews here, it's a warranty you're unlikely to need.
Avoid: Överskådlig French door refrigerator
On the face of it, the Överskådlig refrigerator has plenty going for it. Yet, there seem to be enough practical drawbacks from customers to make it one to avoid. There are some positives here. The refrigerator looks great and has that stylish, modern appearance you get with many of these Ikea appliances. The French doors, spacious middle drawer, and water dispenser can offer some convenience. This all comes at Ikea's budget-friendly price. But despite these positives, some recurring issues seem to let it down.
Much of the frustrations stem from the refrigerator's water filter. Customers say there is no easy way to get a replacement, which feels like a massive design oversight. The only way is to go directly to the manufacturer, which is both expensive and inconvenient. And if the manufacturer stops producing it, you'll be left with a useless water filter. That's not the only issue, however, as the interior layout has also been criticized, especially its lack of room for taller items. These usability issues are enough to overshadow its strengths. For a premium appliance, it's one Ikea item that struggles to provide value for money.
Avoid: Fornaboda built-in dishwasher
Ikea does a lot of things well, but built-in dishwashers doesn't seem to be one of them, as the Fornaboda isn't the only one on this list. The biggest concerns from customers mainly come from the interior layout. Specifically, customers often say that the rack design is frustratingly impractical, with plate slots that are too narrow for many everyday dishes and bowl sections that waste space. Several owners even claim that standard dinner plates can interfere with the spray arm, preventing proper cleaning. Others describe the loading experience as unnecessarily complicated, with glasses, bowls, and plates fitting awkwardly compared to competing models. Even if you're loading your dishwasher the right way, these issues can significantly impact cleaning performance.
Installation is another common complaint. Reviewers repeatedly mention confusing instructions, difficulty sourcing required fittings, and a challenging setup process. If that wasn't reason enough to avoid this appliance, reliability concerns are also common. There are reports of drainage problems, recurring error codes, and units failing within weeks or months of installation. Some owners praise its quiet operation and cleaning performance, and there are a few good features, such as adjustable racks, energy-efficient performance, and a floor-projected time display. Yet, the wide range of issues found in customer reviews makes the Fornaboda model difficult to recommend.
Avoid: Äskebo built-in microwave
The Ikea Äskebo built-in microwave looks like a great way to create a seamless and integrated kitchen, but it's likely to cause you quite a few frustrations. It's easy to see why this microwave may appeal to customers. It has an attractive minimalist stainless-steel design, multiple cooking and defrost functions, generous interior capacity, and it's designed to fit neatly into Ikea cabinetry. However, that installation can often cause issues. Several buyers describe the instructions as confusing and report that fitting the microwave into Ikea cabinets requires significant trial and error or additional modifications to achieve a clean finish.
Along with that, others feel that the overall build quality doesn't justify the price. The stainless-steel front apparently dents too easily, potentially quickly ruining its aesthetics. It has also been noted how the microwave doesn't have a basic inverter. This means it needs to cycle full power on and off, rather than providing consistent power, making it more difficult to cook food evenly. Although many owners are happy with its appearance and basic performance, these concerns over installation, build quality, and long-term reliability make the Äskebo difficult to recommend, especially when there are more refined built-in microwave options available.
Avoid: Vintrosa built-in dishwasher
Here we have the other built-in Ikea dishwasher to avoid. The feature list here sounds impressive. It has a sleek stainless-steel design, multiple wash programs, an energy-saving Eco mode, and quiet operation. The capacity is also quite good, but customers say this appliance fails in its most important function, which is cleaning dishes. Several owners report that the dishwasher struggles to remove dried-on food, with some saying dishes need to be nearly clean before loading to achieve acceptable results. Others describe the cleaning performance as inconsistent, even after trying different wash cycles. One customer even says that the "dishwasher seems to bake on the dirt" rather than cleaning it off.
A few others have praised the performance, but they are far outweighed by the negative comments. Reliability is another recurring issue, with complaints of the dishwasher repeatedly shutting off or beeping unexpectedly. This leads to it getting low review marks for product quality and value for money. The Vintrosa looks good on the surface, but the cleaning results seem far too inconsistent to be relied on. The reality is that both this model and the Fornaboda aren't even considered to be all of Ikea's bad dishwashers. If you want this type of appliance for your kitchen, it's probably best to look elsewhere.
Avoid: Snesslinge range with gas cooktop
We've given plenty of love to Ikea's induction cooktops, but this gas model leaves a lot to be desired. That's a shame, as many still see gas cooktops as the best type you can get. There are a few little issues here, but mainly, there appears to be one gigantic design flaw. Multiple reviewers complain about the oven's powerful vents, which blow a constant stream of hot air directly toward anyone standing in front of the range whenever you're cooking. It can feel like a fan heater blowing in your face, leading many to try and stand to the side while cooking.
Even more concerning, some customers report that this airflow can interfere with the rear gas burners, with the air deflecting flames or making those burners difficult to use while the oven is on. It's a shame, as this seems to be an otherwise good range with excellent burner spacing, premium build quality, and an attractive appearance.
The problem seems to exist when you're trying to use the burners and the oven at the same time, so it affects some users more than others. But this design issue is difficult to overlook, and it essentially makes the Snesslinge impossible to recommend. With a few design tweaks, it could be an excellent range; but right now, it's one to avoid.
Avoid: Vaskarbo true convection wall oven selfclean
The final model to avoid here is this Vaskarbo wall oven. As with all of these appliances in our avoid section, there are some redeeming features. The true convection cooking allows for even baking and roasting. Added to that, you get rapid preheating, a bread-proofing function, a keep-warm setting, telescopic racks, and a sleek built-in design. However, the biggest issue appears to be getting these features to work in the first place, as reliability and usability problems make it difficult to recommend. Several owners have reported their ovens developing faults within months of installation.
This has included temperature control problems, unresponsive touch controls, faulty keypads, and recurring error codes. One reviewer says they experienced two defective ovens in succession, perhaps showing that these issues aren't just rare, isolated incidents. Another Ikea customer reports that the oven stopped maintaining temperature after only a few months. There are also complaints about a noisy convection fan, a blue display that's difficult to read, and a telescopic rack that slides forward every time the door is opened. The self-clean function, which appears to be one of its most enticing features, also runs into problems, with one alleged instance of a fried control panel and a room full of smoke reported.
Methodology
It was important for us to get a balanced view of which Ikea appliances to buy and avoid. That's why we leaned heavily on customer reviews to judge the appliances here. That included reviews on Ikea's own website, while also looking if users were talking about these products elsewhere, such as online forums.
We made sure to only choose appliances that had a decent number of reviews to see if patterns of praise or criticisms occurred. That led us to an objective view on which Ikea items you should be interested in and which you should ignore.