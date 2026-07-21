6 Ikea Kitchen Appliances To Buy And 6 To Avoid

There are a few choices you can make with your cooktop. If you want to avoid installing a traditional range hood, then having a cooktop with an integrated downdraft is a great idea. It's that downdraft that comes in for a lot of praise here. The Förnebo induction cooktop's ability to capture steam, smoke, and odors directly from the cooking surface has made it an ideal choice for kitchen islands and open-plan layouts. That convenience is paired with the induction technology that is able to deliver fast and precise heating. It makes it easy to control everything, whether you want to simmer sauces or rapidly boil water. This is aided by bridge cooking zones, meaning larger cookware, such as griddles, can be used for even cooking.

The customer feedback here is overwhelmingly positive. This is especially true when talking about the strength of the downdraft as well as the rapid cooking speed. A few reviews have compared that downdraft to older JennAir models and stated it was much more powerful by comparison. The induction cooking is seen as both faster than gas and traditional electric cooktops, while also having the benefit of being much easier to clean. This leads to users praising its value for money.

The touch controls can be a bit of a learning curve, but aside from that, there are only a few issues. When you combine performance, aesthetics, and easy maintenance, it adds up to being one of the best Ikea appliances.