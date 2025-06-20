Are Ikea Microwaves And Kitchen Appliances Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

IKEA is chiefly known for affordable and attractive home furnishings. It sells everything from delicious food court meatballs to the appliances you'll need for a fully equipped kitchen. These appliances are worth taking a look at because many of them rate fairly high in consumer and expert reviews. Are they the best of the best? Maybe not, but they're not all bad, either.

The TILLREDA microwave has garnered a lot of positive buzz because of its simplicity and budget-friendly price of $64.99. It doesn't have all the buttons that can make other microwaves confusing to use. Instead, there are just two knobs. If you like basic functionality and a low price point, it performs well enough. CHOICE has tested a number of IKEA kitchen appliances and found the microwaves excel at cooking vegetables and defrosting.

Compared to a highly rated microwave such as the TOSHIBA EM131A5C-BS, which is available for just under $150 on Amazon at the time of this writing, the TILLREDA is priced more competitively. But when you break down the features, the IKEA model starts to lose ground. The Toshiba is 1.2 cu ft while the IKEA is only 0.7 cu ft. IKEA only offers 700 W (watts) compared to the Toshiba's 1000 W. Your microwave's wattage determines how fast it can heat things, and that low IKEA wattage means slower cooking. Reviews on the IKEA site bear this out, as the model has been criticized for slow cook times. The model's reliability has also been called into question due to issues including inaccurate controls and the inability to set cook times for less than a minute. According to Consumer Reports, it also isn't the best option for heating food evenly, and some users might miss auto settings for popcorn and defrosting.