The 8 Most Overrated Fast Food Burgers
Modern fast food as we know it today was built entirely on the back — or should I say, the bun — of the hamburger. Even as the fast food industry has evolved and now includes a variety of menu options, including entire chains that don't serve burgers at all, a beef patty sandwiched between two buns is still the main character of the fast food story. And in the process, a number of specific fast food burgers have grown beyond just being staples of that world, and are now icons of American food culture as a whole. Only, I don't believe that they all deserve that distinction.
To be clear, I don't think any burger on this list is bad. I could have any one of these burgers for lunch today and have a perfectly pleasant meal. Overrated doesn't necessarily mean terrible, it just means something gets way more praise than it is worthy of for one reason or another. For some, it's a matter of a drop in quality from the burger's heyday. For others, the price has far exceeded the quality you are getting for said price. And for others still, I would argue that the burger was never all that amazing to begin with, and there were other factors at play on its road to reverence.
Methodology
Anyone who knows me, knows that I am not the kind of foodie who turns up his nose at fast food. Sure, I try not to eat as much of it as I used to, given that I no longer have the unflappable metabolism, iron stomach, or ignorance to my blood pressure levels that I did 20 years ago. But I still consume fast food, and fast food burgers in particular, on a fairly regular basis. And in doing so, I also like to have as many different burgers from as many different fast food joints as I can.
I have eaten all of these burgers more times than I can count, and all fairly recently. So I feel confident in speaking on how overrated each one is. Additionally, for each one, I made sure that there was some fairly vocal voices online that felt the same way I did — so I can also confirm that I am not the only person in the world questioning the pedestals that these burgers have been placed upon.
McDonald's Big Mac
It's not exactly a burning hot take to call the Big Mac overrated; every discussion of overrated fast food burgers typically stars the Big Mac. When something achieves the level of success that the Big Mac has, being called overrated just comes with the territory. But that doesn't mean it isn't warranted.
Like many, my biggest issue with the Big Mac is how there is more bread than meat. While that extra piece of bread in between the two patties is probably the sandwich's most iconic feature apart from the sauce, it just feels like a way to make the Big Mac look taller and more impressive, rather than contribute to its flavor profile. The fact that the Big Mac uses the original McDonald's patties, instead of the far superior Quarter Pounder patties, is the second strike against it. And then there is the shredded lettuce, which just turns soggy and gross once it's been swimming in that special sauce for more than a minute or two.
A commonly suggested hack is removing the middle bread, with some also saying to remove the top bun entirely and make the middle bread the topper instead. Personally, I'm not big on having to deconstruct and rework fast food to make it better — that runs counter to the whole point of fast food, in my opinion. If the Big Mac was as good as people said it was, you wouldn't have to "hack it" to make it better.
White Castle Slider
This one is tough for me. I grew up on White Castle, with my childhood home in Chicago being a literal five minute walk from a White Castle location. I have also defended White Castle in countless conversations with haters, especially those who never bothered to try a Slider and pre-decided they were disgusting. And due to their size, it's highly possible I've eaten more total Sliders than any other single fast food burger.
All that being said, Sliders probably still get more love than they actually deserve. There is no question that White Castle is owed much credit for paving the way for fast food burgers as a whole. But when examining a Slider purely on its own merits, it's a rather lackluster burger. The five holes in each patty are supposed to facilitate the steaming process, but it also means even less meat in any already tiny patty — less than an ounce of meat, to be exact. Sure, the idea is that you eat several of them in one sitting, but that doesn't change the fact that each bite of a Slider feels like 80% bread, 10% fixings, and 10% meat.
The superior way to eat a Slider is with double meat, add bacon, and with either jalapeño or garlic cheese. But again, if the special versions of a burger are the best way to enjoy said burger, then the burger itself must be lacking.
Wendy's Baconator
I'm not only picking on fast food chains' signature burgers for this list. I certainly wouldn't do that for Wendy's, as I feel the Dave's Single is one of the best fast food burgers around, period — and most certainly top tier among all the restaurants' "main" sandwiches. Instead, I will be picking on the Baconator, introduced by Wendy's in 2007. That year saw bacon having a moment, with everyone coming up with ways to integrate it into existing dishes, using it as the basis for new dishes, or otherwise figuring out how to "do bacon" in a whole new way.
Wendy's contributed to Bacon Mania '07 with the Baconator, which marries two quarter pound patties and two slices of cheese with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and six whole slices of bacon. It proved incredibly popular, and ended up being a hail Mary sandwich that helped revive the Wendy's brand. But it just feels more like a novelty for bacon lovers than a legitimately great sandwich.
The main offender is its completely lack of veggies, which is one of the best things about most Wendy's sandwiches. Beyond that, I feel there is actually too much bacon — and yes, there is such a thing as too much bacon, especially when it overpowers the burger. If you want a bacon sandwich, just get a BLT instead.
Whataburger
McDonald's has long abandoned pushing its standard hamburger as its signature item, relegating it to various value menus and being a common freebie in coupons. Younger generations probably don't even know it exists, as they've spent most of their lives having the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder much more prominently marketed at them. It's a smart move on the brand's part, honestly — and something that Whataburger should think about doing themselves.
As a whole, Texas-based Whataburger is a solid fast food chain. There is a lot of really great stuff on its menu, ranging from a number of interesting burger varieties to solid chicken offerings and a high-quality fish sandwich customers rave about. And one of the trademarks of Whataburger is the amount of customization that is offered, which includes a selection of tasty and unique sauces with which to adorn your burger and/or dip your fries. Unfortunately, as with other chains that hang their hats on signature sauces, the standard Whataburger just isn't anything special without it. The patty itself is decent, but far from spectacular, and it is too small for how big the buns are and how many condiments come on it. It's better with a double patty, but a single patty version shouldn't have a double's worth of bread and fixings.
Whataburger's patty melt is amazing, as is the green chile double. Either one should be pushed as the chain's "main" sandwich, rather than its namesake being the worst burger on the entire menu.
Five Guys Hamburger
To immediately address the elephant in the kitchen, Five Guys is way too expensive. There have been many viral social media posts of shocking Five Guys receipt totals, with one person paying $24 for a bacon cheeseburger, regular soda, and small fry. That wouldn't be outrageous for a bar or restaurant, but is way overpriced for a fast casual burger joint. To be fair, there are simple ways to lower the cost of your next order, but it doesn't change how overly pricey the standard Five Guys burger is.
One could argue that overpriced and overrated are two different things. My counter to that would be that a burger can specifically be overrated for what it costs. You should feel like you're getting your money's worth for what you pay for anything, and with Five Guys, it's tough to justify the price tag.
Even so, I want to cover all my bases here and argue that Five Guys burgers would still be overrated if they were more reasonably priced. While the patties are undeniably juicy, there is a fine line between juicy and straight-up greasy — and Five Guys burgers often just feel too greasy. That issue gets significantly worse if you get your burger to go and don't eat it right away, as the greasiness soaks everything — including much of the bag itself — the longer it stays wrapped up, and makes the sandwich almost inedible by the time you get home.
Burger King Whopper
Not many people realize this, but Burger King's Whopper actually predates the McDonald's Big Mac by a full 10 years — and it's been said that the Big Mac was actually a direct response to the Whopper. So I guess we have Burger King's most overrated burger to thank for McDonald's most overrated burger. However, the two sandwiches are overrated for almost entirely different reasons.
The signature element of a Whopper — other than its customization options, which were ahead of their time when the Whopper debuted — is the fact that its patty is flame broiled. This makes the Whopper taste significantly different than most other fast food burgers, giving it more of a char flavor than the standard seared flavor. Unfortunately, it also frequently results in a dry patty that lacks the juiciness of most burgers. As anyone who cooks burgers on a grill will tell you, it's difficult to get them to retain their juiciness. And it's certainly not something easily replicated in a fast food setting. The dryness would be easier to swallow if Whopper patties were seasoned well, or at all. But it seems that the condiments and veggies are meant to carry the entire flavor load of the sandwich.
As for the supposedly new and improved Whopper introduced this year, it made our list of the worst fast food burgers of 2026. So an upgrade it was not, making an already overrated burger even worse.
In-N-Out Burger
In our ranking of American burger chains, we gave In-N-Out the top spot. We praised its quality ingredients, simplistic approach, and consistent customer experience. So what is the In-N-Out burger also doing on this list of the most overrated fast food burgers? Well, again, overrated isn't bad. But beyond that, just because a burger is consistent doesn't mean that it is consistently great.
I just don't feel there is anything especially impressive about the patties at In-N-Out. If you were to do a blind taste test of just the patties of a bunch of different fast food places, I bet you couldn't immediately identify the one from In-N-Out. On the flip side, a Wendy's burger, a White Castle Slider, a Burger King Whopper, and a McDonald's Quarter Pounder all present a unique and familiar patty flavor that would be instantly recognizable. Sure, you could probably tell you're eating In-N-Out if you ate one of its burgers animal style — but to beat this drum once again, that just means the original version of the burger is unremarkable.
Like Whataburger and other regional fast food chains, there is a built-in nostalgia and a sense or pride around In-N-Out that gives it a lot of its adulation. And I respect that. But for anyone outside of that particular demographic and who doesn't have that history with In-N-Out, it's tough to see what the fuss is all about.
Culver's ButterBurger
I have to give Culver's props for doing so many different things for a fast casual chain. It has burgers, frozen custard, seafood, pork tenderloins, pot roast sandwiches, soup, chili, corn dogs, and more. And those are just the main courses, to say nothing of the impressive selection of sides and apps — including some of the best cheese curds you'll ever eat. It has all of those things, and none of them are a total miss. That is incredibly impressive.
However, Culver's hangs its hat the hardest on three things: its frozen custard, its cheese curds, and its ButterBurgers. And the standard ButterBurger is definitely the weak link in that triumvirate. The gimmick of the ButterBurger is that a layer of butter is added to the bun to give the burger a little extra buttery finish. It's a nice idea, but it doesn't really seem to make a big difference in execution. A ButterBurger still just tastes like a fairly basic burger —one that is admittedly juicy, but a bit lacking in actual flavor.
And, plot twist: The juiciness, the best feature of the patty itself, actually works against the overall burger. The veggies are put under the patty instead of on top, making for another burger whose lower half becomes a soggy mess if the sandwich isn't eaten within a short time after preparation. Like with Whataburger, real ones know to get the patty melt at Culver's instead.