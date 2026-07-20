The 8 Most Overrated Fast Food Burgers

Modern fast food as we know it today was built entirely on the back — or should I say, the bun — of the hamburger. Even as the fast food industry has evolved and now includes a variety of menu options, including entire chains that don't serve burgers at all, a beef patty sandwiched between two buns is still the main character of the fast food story. And in the process, a number of specific fast food burgers have grown beyond just being staples of that world, and are now icons of American food culture as a whole. Only, I don't believe that they all deserve that distinction.

To be clear, I don't think any burger on this list is bad. I could have any one of these burgers for lunch today and have a perfectly pleasant meal. Overrated doesn't necessarily mean terrible, it just means something gets way more praise than it is worthy of for one reason or another. For some, it's a matter of a drop in quality from the burger's heyday. For others, the price has far exceeded the quality you are getting for said price. And for others still, I would argue that the burger was never all that amazing to begin with, and there were other factors at play on its road to reverence.