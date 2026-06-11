Five Guys Burgers Are Pricey: We Found A Simple (And Cheesy) Way To Lower The Cost Of Your Next Order

In these days of economic uncertainty, any time we can find a way to save a few pennies matters. There are a few fast food price hacks out there, and we've already reported one secret Five Guys menu hack for loaded fries. Now, here's another: To lower the cost of a cheeseburger, simply order the grilled cheese sandwich instead, customize it with a beef patty, then add all your favorite unlimited toppings.

Prices vary by location, but based on the menu of a Five Guys in Cleveland, Ohio, you'll see the proof by doing a little arithmetic. A cheeseburger costs $10.89, which includes two patties. A grilled cheese is $6.39. Add two beef patties for $2.20 each, then all the same toppings you would choose since they don't add to the cost, and it comes out to the lowered price of $10.79. If you're not feeling as hungry, compare the one-patty Little Cheeseburger costing $8.69 vs. the same ingredients via the grilled cheese hack, and you also save a dime. These days, any savings you can get — no matter how little — add up.