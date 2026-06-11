Five Guys Burgers Are Pricey: We Found A Simple (And Cheesy) Way To Lower The Cost Of Your Next Order
In these days of economic uncertainty, any time we can find a way to save a few pennies matters. There are a few fast food price hacks out there, and we've already reported one secret Five Guys menu hack for loaded fries. Now, here's another: To lower the cost of a cheeseburger, simply order the grilled cheese sandwich instead, customize it with a beef patty, then add all your favorite unlimited toppings.
Prices vary by location, but based on the menu of a Five Guys in Cleveland, Ohio, you'll see the proof by doing a little arithmetic. A cheeseburger costs $10.89, which includes two patties. A grilled cheese is $6.39. Add two beef patties for $2.20 each, then all the same toppings you would choose since they don't add to the cost, and it comes out to the lowered price of $10.79. If you're not feeling as hungry, compare the one-patty Little Cheeseburger costing $8.69 vs. the same ingredients via the grilled cheese hack, and you also save a dime. These days, any savings you can get — no matter how little — add up.
Stretch the grilled cheese even further
The savings continue when you consider adding crispy bacon, which adds a kick of salt and a little crunch to the equation. Bacon is an upgrade priced at $1.20, bringing the total of a grilled cheese sandwich, plus two patties and bacon to $11.99 — another savings of a dime when compared to the bacon cheeseburger's $12.09 price tag. The math works the same for the Little Bacon Cheeseburger. When you order for a big family or group of friends, the money saved begins to add up.
Nevertheless, this Five Guys grilled-cheese-plus-patties saving hack does come with one caveat: Since the bread of the grilled cheese sandwich is merely a sesame seed hamburger bun inside out, the texture of those seeds are inside. However, that paves the way for the benefits of the Maillard reaction, since the entire exterior of the grilled cheese sandwich is put on the grill to create the added flavor and texture of toasted bread — something lacking in the standard burgers. Essentially, an order of a grilled cheese sandwich with an added patty becomes the patty melt that is also on the menu, which costs the same either way.