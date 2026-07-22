The Best Protein Ice Cream Brand Isn't Halo Top Or Yasso

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If you too like to finish the day off with a sweet treat, well, you wouldn't be the only one. A couple of scoops of ice cream before bed heals the soul, though there is no reason why your nightly scoop of cookie dough or vanilla shouldn't also offer some functional benefits. You can find protein-enhanced ice cream pints in a grocery aisle near you, and we sent one of our tasters out to see which brand was the best. They tried the classics — like the popular brands Halo Top and Yasso frozen yogurt pints — but found that another brand curried even more favor: the aptly named Protein Pints.

Our taster tried three of its flavors — Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, and Fudge Brownie — and found that they all mimicked the mouthfeel and flavor of classic ice cream, all while offering a protein boost. "With its stellar flavors, impeccable textures, and impressive protein content, Protein Pints pretty easily took the top spot on this list," our reviewer said. While other brands had tangy flavors, like Yasso, or lacked as much protein as other brands (cough, cough Halo Top), Protein Pints had everything our taster wanted and more.