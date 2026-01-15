Every Yasso Frozen Yogurt Pint, Ranked
Cozying up with a warm blanket, a good movie, and a pint of ice cream is a guilty pleasure that many of us enjoy. Although I do have to admit that sometimes it leaves me feeling a little too guilty. But recently, something caught my eye in the frozen aisle that made me think there might be a way around that.
In the fall of 2025, Yasso frozen Greek yogurt rolled out a pint-sized version of its frozen treats in five different flavors — Mint Chocolate Chip, Fudge Brownie, Cookies 'N Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Coffee Chocolate Chip. Each pint has 18 to 19 grams of protein, and not one of them is over 410 calories. Additionally, the company asserted that the product did not sacrifice flavor to provide the nutritional benefits. In fact, the pints are guaranteed to be loved, or customers can get a full refund.
Well, while I am not a fan of Greek yogurt — I find it too thick and the taste and texture unpleasant — I am a fan of my guilty pleasures. So, I ran to my nearest Target store, loaded up my cart with all the flavors, and sat down to see if these Greek frozen yogurts could really satiate my ice cream indulgence. No odd textures, chalky aftertastes, or artificial sweeteners were allowed. I wanted to fool my palate so well that it didn't question even what I was giving it for a moment. Here's how it went.
5. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
As far as looks, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough from Yasso was quite impressive just upon opening. It looked exactly like the product I had seen online, with amply scattered chunks of cookie dough and chocolate throughout. But looks can be deceiving.
I took an initial tiny bite, and my mouth was filled with a rich vanilla flavor. Going in for the gusto, I took an even bigger bite and could taste the cookie dough and the chocolate. The sugar from the cookie dough crunched between my teeth, releasing the familiar flavor. As for the Greek yogurt component, a hint of tang hit my palate at the start of each bite — the tang of something possibly artificial, but based on the ingredients, I didn't know exactly what it was.
It didn't seem to matter for very long, however, as that tang was almost immediately replaced with vanilla, cookie dough, and chocolate. What was lacking was the overall creaminess from the frozen Greek yogurt the flavors were swirled in. It dissipated quickly, and while it did give a vanilla taste, it didn't carry the flavor through and seemed a touch thin. It took quite a few bites for me to miss it. The other pints did not have this quality. So, it is only for very small reasons that this selection is going to have to sit last.
4. Cookies 'N Cream
Opening this pint was a true pleasure, as I gazed upon something that looked like a Dairy Queen Blizzard. There were no separate portions of ice cream and cookie; instead, it was swirled and blended, promising cookies and cream with every bite. And I was there for it!
The first bite I got had the immediate taste of the cream one finds inside America's favorite cookie. It was rich and sweet but didn't go overboard or hold any obvious hint of artificiality. The distinct flavor of chocolate cookie joined the party, making itself a great partner to the cream. The frozen yogurt melted lazily, and I was able to catch little bites of cookie between my teeth.
It was only after quite a few bites that I noticed that slight tang in the distant background. It didn't last long, and it wasn't there in every bite. But from time to time, it would surface. It was small enough that I don't know if I would have noticed had I not been looking so closely. I also noticed a slight dryness to my tongue that hinted at chalkiness, but again, it was faint enough that on any ordinary day, I would have overlooked it. However, these aspects are minute and will never stop me from enjoying a pint of Yasso's Cookies 'N Cream. This ranks higher than the cookie dough by just a hair.
3. Mint Chocolate Chip
This Mint Chocolate Chip frozen yogurt had just a blush of green and offered several chip sizes scattered throughout. While there was no potent or obvious scent of mint, it was the first flavor that hit my tongue, causing a tingling, heightened cooling effect that I highly enjoyed. Quickly, I caught a large chip of chocolate between my teeth, and the iciness was brought down by a savory, blunt chocolate. And that up and down from high to low continued through the bite, creating a cascading effect of flavor.
When I finished my first few bites and waited for the aftertaste to come through or deny me its presence, I noticed something odd. The mint flavor seemed to cling lightly to the roof of my mouth and offered a slight effervescence that I generally expect from mint. But the rest of my palate was dry and empty, almost overly so. I went in for a follow-up bite to see how quickly this happened, and was surprised it was quite fast. Once the frozen yogurt left the palate, there were only a few short moments before it disappeared altogether.
Generally, both mint and chocolate will linger for a while on the tongue, but these did not. And while this may seem like an irrelevant reason to rank something lower, the next two flavors are so flawless in execution that this slight variation becomes relevant. It's the only reason this option sits at No. 3.
2. Coffee Chocolate Chip
The coffee color of the frozen yogurt looked incredibly inviting as I popped open this coffee pint with chocolate chips. The smell of coffee emanated strongly from it, making it immediately inviting and incredibly appetizing. This was going to be a real test, as I am a huge fan of coffee ice cream.
I was delighted that the coffee flavor was incredibly strong. So much so that I had to stop and think if I had ever tasted a coffee-flavored ice cream this rich. And I had not. I could taste the flavor of the roasted beans. There was an essence of cream that made the bite smooth and sweet while remaining savory. The chocolate seemed to be laced within the frozen yogurt, not just in the chips that crunched and then dissolved between my teeth. There was a sweet snap of the chocolate on the aftertaste, followed by a warm flavor of dark coffee. It sat there gently, and I reveled in it.
With the coffee flavor being so strong, it definitely has the potential to hide any ingredients that could be missing from the frozen yogurt. However, I didn't mind. The only thing I feel I must point out about this flavor is that you need to be a coffee lover to enjoy the taste. So, Coffee Chocolate Chip may be more niche than the others on the list, which is the reason I didn't rank it at the very top.
1. Fudge Brownie
I was immediately impressed by the huge chunks of brownie upon opening the pint of Fudge Brownie. The frozen yogurt also looked highly chocolatey, and I was excited to get my spoon in for my first bite. For the initial taste, I attempted to get just the chocolate frozen yogurt, but that was impossible. Upon checking out the package again, I noticed that there was a fudge ripple that also ran through the frozen yogurt — so much chocolate.
The immense flavor of it all exploded in my mouth, and I was able to savor it on my tongue as it slowly melted, maintaining its height of cocoa the entire time without being overbearing. Even after the frozen yogurt was gone, the flavor of rich chocolate lingered deliciously. With the second bite, I nabbed one of the dense brownie bits. Bits of granulated sugar seemed to crunch between my teeth, and it felt more like fudge than an actual brownie.
Bite after bite, I searched for something off, something different from regular ice cream, but I could not find it. All I found was a deliciously rich cocoa flavor that seemed to have teamed up with a sweet milk chocolate to deliver a chocolate lover's ice cream dream. It wasn't even overly sweet. It was actually quite perfect.
Methodology
I do not like Greek yogurt. And I really did not think Yasso was going to win me over with its frozen yogurt. I went into this tasting thinking I would find one palatable flavor, or possibly two. I thought I would have plenty of reasons these flavors ranked so low — sourness, artificiality, lack of flavor — I found quite the opposite. I went looking for obvious variations and differences from regular ice cream, but it was extremely difficult to find anything. While I only jokingly said I might find an alternative to satisfy my pint-eating movie night pleasures, the joke was on me!
I planned to give each flavor at least three tastes, but in all honesty, they each happily got many more. I spent quite a lot of time with each one, dissecting the flavors, even in the aftertaste. And it was only there that I began to find the small differences. You won't be able to find them if you're just enjoying your favorite flavor of Yasso's new frozen Greek yogurt. And that is especially true in the top two.
Try as hard as I might, I could not find fault with the top two flavors. While I do believe that coffee will be a more niche choice than fudge brownie, they were both excellent. In all honesty, all the flavors were good. These are great!