Every Yasso Frozen Yogurt Pint, Ranked

Cozying up with a warm blanket, a good movie, and a pint of ice cream is a guilty pleasure that many of us enjoy. Although I do have to admit that sometimes it leaves me feeling a little too guilty. But recently, something caught my eye in the frozen aisle that made me think there might be a way around that.

In the fall of 2025, Yasso frozen Greek yogurt rolled out a pint-sized version of its frozen treats in five different flavors — Mint Chocolate Chip, Fudge Brownie, Cookies 'N Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Coffee Chocolate Chip. Each pint has 18 to 19 grams of protein, and not one of them is over 410 calories. Additionally, the company asserted that the product did not sacrifice flavor to provide the nutritional benefits. In fact, the pints are guaranteed to be loved, or customers can get a full refund.

Well, while I am not a fan of Greek yogurt — I find it too thick and the taste and texture unpleasant — I am a fan of my guilty pleasures. So, I ran to my nearest Target store, loaded up my cart with all the flavors, and sat down to see if these Greek frozen yogurts could really satiate my ice cream indulgence. No odd textures, chalky aftertastes, or artificial sweeteners were allowed. I wanted to fool my palate so well that it didn't question even what I was giving it for a moment. Here's how it went.