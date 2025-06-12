Our Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Isn't Tillamook Or Häagen-Dazs
If they were in high school, the superlative for cookies and ice cream would be: Most likely to stay together forever. Hence, there are many different cookie and ice cream pairings you can indulge in. Yet, there's only one frozen treat that beautifully encapsulates the essence of both sweet treats. It's chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. Made with chunks of cookie dough and vanilla ice cream, it's one of America's favorite flavors. And you can thank Ben & Jerry's for introducing the world to edible cookie dough. Inspired by a fan's suggestion, this flavor was first introduced in 1984, but was only sold at the flagship store in Vermont. After tons of positive feedback, it was readily available for purchase in 1991. Since then, multiple brands have created their own iterations of the iconic flavor. However, no other ice cream brands make it quite like Ben & Jerry's.
Its chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream is truly in a league of its own. That's why our team ranked it the best brand of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. Compared to its competitors, Ben & Jerry's version has the best cookie dough to ice cream ratio. Each spoonful featured the rich, creamy vanilla ice cream, the soft buttery flavor of the cookie dough, and the decadent crunchiness of the chocolate chips. On its own, its high butterfat content coats your tongue in a rich vanilla flavor while its thick, luscious texture makes it stick to your teeth in the best possible way. Together, the ice cream and cookie dough create an alluring bite that will immediately make you salivate and leave you desperate for more.
Why is Ben & Jerry's chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream top tier?
Ben & Jerry's has a level of je ne sais quoi that other ice cream brands simply don't have. Part of that can be attributed to the company's commitment to using high-quality and ethical ingredients. The company makes it a point to use cage-free eggs, feature non-GMO ingredients, and source its dairy from farms that have their workers' and animals' best interests in mind. Plus, Ben & Jerry's is a bigger supporter of using Fairtrade Certified ingredients, which are products sourced from ethical and sustainable places. In fact, it was the first ice cream brand to make this change back in 2005. And all of its flavors feature Fairtrade Certified ingredients, regardless of whether they're sold in America or Europe.
Knowing how beloved this flavor is, Ben & Jerry's offers it in a few different ways. You can purchase a 16-ounce pint of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream on Amazon, at Target, and at Walmart for less than $6. But, if you prefer a small sweet treat every now and then, Ben & Jerry's makes mini cups as well. And you can even purchase a scoop or two at any of Ben & Jerry's brick-and-mortar stores. Although this flavor contains eggs and milk, there's a non-dairy version that's made with oat milk that promises to be just as creamy as the original.
You know this ice cream is good when Ben & Jerry's fans are screaming this flavor's praises on its website. It has a 4.5 rating overall and over 700 reviews. Of those reviews, 580 people gave this flavor a 5-star rating and agreed that it's hard to put down, with one person saying that of all the ice creams they've tried, nothing compares to this one.