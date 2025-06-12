Our Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Isn't Tillamook Or Häagen-Dazs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If they were in high school, the superlative for cookies and ice cream would be: Most likely to stay together forever. Hence, there are many different cookie and ice cream pairings you can indulge in. Yet, there's only one frozen treat that beautifully encapsulates the essence of both sweet treats. It's chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. Made with chunks of cookie dough and vanilla ice cream, it's one of America's favorite flavors. And you can thank Ben & Jerry's for introducing the world to edible cookie dough. Inspired by a fan's suggestion, this flavor was first introduced in 1984, but was only sold at the flagship store in Vermont. After tons of positive feedback, it was readily available for purchase in 1991. Since then, multiple brands have created their own iterations of the iconic flavor. However, no other ice cream brands make it quite like Ben & Jerry's.

Its chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream is truly in a league of its own. That's why our team ranked it the best brand of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. Compared to its competitors, Ben & Jerry's version has the best cookie dough to ice cream ratio. Each spoonful featured the rich, creamy vanilla ice cream, the soft buttery flavor of the cookie dough, and the decadent crunchiness of the chocolate chips. On its own, its high butterfat content coats your tongue in a rich vanilla flavor while its thick, luscious texture makes it stick to your teeth in the best possible way. Together, the ice cream and cookie dough create an alluring bite that will immediately make you salivate and leave you desperate for more.