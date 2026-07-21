For An Ultra-Fresh Burger King Whopper, Order The Bun Like This
Burger King's famous Whopper is one of the most enduring burgers in fast food chain history. While the sandwich has sometimes expanded to include new variations, we have a way that you can upgrade your classic Whopper to make it into the best version of itself. The simple ordering tip you should apply is to order the bun untoasted.
In early 2026, Burger King made some subtle changes to the Whopper, including enhancing the classic sesame seed bun. The poster of a Reddit thread was impressed, saying, "The bun is softer, tastes fresher, and the whole sandwich feels more balanced." An upgraded bun that tastes fresh and soft should remain, well, fresh and soft. So, do yourself a favor and order that bun untoasted. A bouncy, slightly squishy bun will offer a fresher taste and provide a perfect textural contrast to the meaty patty and crunchy toppings.
But even before the new Whopper was launched, an older Reddit post discovered that an untoasted bun was the way forward. They wrote, "I just had a burger from the King and it was amazing. I noticed that the buns were amazing soft and fresh, that's when I realized that they weren't toasted as usual. I feel that maybe BK shouldn't toast the buns." We couldn't agree more as many Redditors also complained that their toasted buns were hard and dried out, detracting from the other ingredients and overall experience of the Whopper as a whole.
More ways to upgrade the Whopper with ordering tips
There are plenty of other ways to order the freshest Whopper, and an untoasted bun is just the tip of the iceberg. For example, you can also request both a freshly charbroiled burger patty and extra fresh toppings to pair with a fresh bun. Burger King sets itself apart from the competition with its flame-grilled burgers that incur a smoky char with the help of an industrial broiler. There's an actual customization that you can request both on the app and in person that specifies that the patty comes directly off that broiler, ensuring a hot, made-to-order patty. You can also request extra toppings, including pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions which will not only bring a fresh, crunchy contrast to the bun and patty, but it'll also make the burger feel more substantial.
The Whopper comes with the standard condiments of ketchup and mayo, but you can also swap those out for more exciting sauces. A tangy, zippy barbecue sauce would work well on the Whopper. You can even keep things simple by swapping ketchup for mustard as the mayo and mustard duo was the winning combination for our top-ranked Burger King burger, the Texas Double Whopper. If you want a decadent upgrade to a classic Whopper, make it a combo meal so that you can add a selection of Burger King sides like french fries or onion rings inside your burger.