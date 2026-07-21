For An Ultra-Fresh Burger King Whopper, Order The Bun Like This

Burger King's famous Whopper is one of the most enduring burgers in fast food chain history. While the sandwich has sometimes expanded to include new variations, we have a way that you can upgrade your classic Whopper to make it into the best version of itself. The simple ordering tip you should apply is to order the bun untoasted.

In early 2026, Burger King made some subtle changes to the Whopper, including enhancing the classic sesame seed bun. The poster of a Reddit thread was impressed, saying, "The bun is softer, tastes fresher, and the whole sandwich feels more balanced." An upgraded bun that tastes fresh and soft should remain, well, fresh and soft. So, do yourself a favor and order that bun untoasted. A bouncy, slightly squishy bun will offer a fresher taste and provide a perfect textural contrast to the meaty patty and crunchy toppings.

But even before the new Whopper was launched, an older Reddit post discovered that an untoasted bun was the way forward. They wrote, "I just had a burger from the King and it was amazing. I noticed that the buns were amazing soft and fresh, that's when I realized that they weren't toasted as usual. I feel that maybe BK shouldn't toast the buns." We couldn't agree more as many Redditors also complained that their toasted buns were hard and dried out, detracting from the other ingredients and overall experience of the Whopper as a whole.