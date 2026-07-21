This Buc-Ee's Frozen Treat May Not Be Road Trip-Friendly, But It's Worth Grabbing Anyway

Buc-Ee's isn't just known for its gas, merch, and beef jerky; it also boasts aisles of delicious desserts and frozen items perfect for grab-and-go snacking. Whether you like to enjoy a little ice cream treat, cookie dough bites, or single-serving pie, there's something to be found within the beloved mega convenience store — perfect for a stop along your road trip. One dessert we absolutely loved? The Sugar Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich, though it's not necessarily car-friendly.

Out of 20 Buc-Ee's desserts ranked worst to best, the Sugar Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich took third place. Our reviewer said it was one of the best ice cream sandwiches they've ever had, noting that the combination of refreshing ice cream and thick, buttery cookies was absolutely crave-worthy. Unlike other ice cream sandwiches, it was fairly soft from the jump, making it easy to bite into. However, because it melts easily, our reviewer said it doesn't make for a great road trip snack.

If you can't eat this treat quickly enough, it will certainly melt onto your hands — and possibly your car seat — as you drive down the road. Unless you're willing to stop and enjoy this treat before jumping back into your car, it's best saved for non-road trip stops — even if the sugary, salty treat is so undeniably delicious it calls your name from the cooler.