This Buc-Ee's Frozen Treat May Not Be Road Trip-Friendly, But It's Worth Grabbing Anyway
Buc-Ee's isn't just known for its gas, merch, and beef jerky; it also boasts aisles of delicious desserts and frozen items perfect for grab-and-go snacking. Whether you like to enjoy a little ice cream treat, cookie dough bites, or single-serving pie, there's something to be found within the beloved mega convenience store — perfect for a stop along your road trip. One dessert we absolutely loved? The Sugar Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich, though it's not necessarily car-friendly.
Out of 20 Buc-Ee's desserts ranked worst to best, the Sugar Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwich took third place. Our reviewer said it was one of the best ice cream sandwiches they've ever had, noting that the combination of refreshing ice cream and thick, buttery cookies was absolutely crave-worthy. Unlike other ice cream sandwiches, it was fairly soft from the jump, making it easy to bite into. However, because it melts easily, our reviewer said it doesn't make for a great road trip snack.
If you can't eat this treat quickly enough, it will certainly melt onto your hands — and possibly your car seat — as you drive down the road. Unless you're willing to stop and enjoy this treat before jumping back into your car, it's best saved for non-road trip stops — even if the sugary, salty treat is so undeniably delicious it calls your name from the cooler.
What Buc-Ee's fans think about this frozen treat
While some casual Buc-Ee's customers had no idea these ice cream sandwiches even existed, die-hard fans travel far and wide just for these delectable frozen treats. "I just got one yesterday and now I'm thinking of driving 4 hours for it again," one commenter on TikTok said. A Redditor also posted, "I stock my cooler with those when I go." And it's not just one flavor that wins people over: You can also find sugar cookie sandwiches with vanilla or strawberry ice cream, and similar versions with chocolate chip cookies, too. They're truly a Buc-Ee's hidden gem everyone should try at least once.
Of course, there are a few folks who don't love this treat, claiming that it's too small and too soft for their liking. But we'll let you be the judge. If you don't live close by — Buc-Ee's is only found in 12 states, including Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, Missouri, Colorado, and Ohio — you'll just have to hop in your car (or on a plane) to visit.