Looking For A High-Quality Whiskey? Watch For This One Word

Perusing the shelves for a standout whiskey (or whisky if you're looking for Scotch), means having an eagle eye for elevated price tags, but there are other things to note, too. In fact, some words on the label could trigger suspicion. One term that begs a closer look is "blended," which is a sign that the whiskey in your hands could either be the product of careful curation, or corner-cutting.

Being a blend doesn't mean outright that a whiskey is not high-quality. In fact, some of the most prestigious whiskeys in the world are created by master blenders. In other cases, however, the word "blended" can indicate that the whiskey may not be top shelf. When whiskeys are blended, ambiguity gives producers a chance to use less desirable (often cheaper) whiskeys in the blend to keep the price tag lower.

Ways to identify higher quality whiskey, particularly for beginners, include searching for key terms. "Single malt" is often shorthand for quality, an expression of one distillery's ability to control the entire process using only barley. Where a single malt is an album from one musician, blended malt is a mixtape, and can be amazing or terrible based on the taste or intention of the maker. If you see "blended" on the bottle, it's a signal that you can't take for granted that the quality will be high. Early in your whiskey journey, choosing blends can be risky, as high and low quality blends can cross-over in price point.