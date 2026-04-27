The World's Best-Selling Scotch Comes From A Brand You'll Recognize

Scotch has a respectable problem: it has legacy. This means scotch has had to shift to keep younger whisky fans interested while the classic demographic of dram-chasers ages. In 2025, The Spirits Business released their latest Brand Champion's Report, outlining the biggest scotch brands by sales volume. In this report, Johnnie Walker came out on top yet again, coursing ahead of its nearest competitor by nearly double the volume, with 21.6 million cases sold, and runner-up Ballantine's coming in second with 9.3 million. This sales report shows that as far as sales volume is concerned, there's Johnnie Walker, and then there's everyone else.

Johnnie Walker is uniquely positioned to succeed, already spanning between big-volume value blends like Red Label and high-end, much loved premium blended scotches like Blue Label. The brand has also done well to align itself with figures that resonate with younger audiences, in no stronger example than its recent partnership with pop megastar Sabrina Carpenter. This partnership began in 2025, after the period investigated by the Brand Champion's Report, so the efficacy of this brand alignment is yet to be seen. What it illustrates is the Johnnie Walker's brand's relevance and proximity to popularity.