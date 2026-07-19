The Scotch Myth That Scares Off New Whisky Drinkers
Scotch whisky is prized around the world for its craftsmanship, quality, and distinctive flavors. But if you're more used to other types of whiskey, Scotch can be intimidating. One reason for that is the persistent myth that all Scotch tastes smoky. This misconception keeps too many spirit enthusiasts from exploring Scottish whiskies, and that means missing out on a world of unique aromas, flavors, and culture. So, let's bust that bogus fact here and now.
Often, when people are comparing different types of whiskey, they think about grain characteristics and barrel-aging notes for bourbon, rye, and Irish whiskey — and a mouthful of campfire for Scotch. But this really is one of the biggest myths regarding Scotch whisky you need to stop believing.
This idea has come from the fact that some Scottish whisky distilleries have historically used peated moss to kiln their grain. Peat — essentially soil consisting of partly decomposed organic matter — is used as the heat source to halt germination in the process of malting barley to prepare it to be mashed, fermented, and distilled. That creates smoke, resulting in smoky malt and therefore smoky whisky. But today, very few distilleries still use peat.
Conveniently, you can tell which Scotch whiskies will likelier be smoky based on their region. Distilleries in the Islay area are traditionally associated with use of peat, creating smokier whiskies. But whiskies from the Highlands and Campbeltown lean more into characteristics like fruits and seaside brine, while whiskies from Lowlands and Speyside virtually promise to be free of smoke, instead tasting of fruits, honey, vanilla, and florals. And there are scores of non smoky varieties to try.
Scotches to try to avoid smoke
The best way to start your Scotch journey and discover just how many flavors are out there other than smokiness is to find some of the most approachable Scotch whiskies. If you know you want to totally avoid smoke, The Glenlivet from Speyside is a great brand to start with, and one you'll likely stick with even as you continue your exploration. Its expressions are complex and respected by connoisseurs, but smoke doesn't tend to factor in. The 12-year-old single malt is light with tropical fruit and vanilla notes, for example. In the Lowlands, meanwhile, is the Glenkinchie distillery, whose 2021 Distillers Edition single malt boasts aromas and flavors of grape, nuttiness, biscuit, pepper, and oak.
One of the best award-winning Scotches to try is the Glen Scotia 15-year-old. Glen Scotia is in the Campbeltown region, and one of that area's signature whisky flavors is a sea-air salinity and minerality. Glen Scotia's 15-year-old single malt also features notes of ginger, apple, pear, apricot, and orange blossom.
As you embark on your whisky path free of unhelpful myths you may want to drink your Scotch the Scottish way. This means adding a few drops of water up to a splash, depending on your preference. Water opens up and brings to the surface the aromatic compounds in Scotch, and also happens to quiet phenolic compounds which is where any smokiness lives. This will help you enjoy the many Scotch flavors without that smokiness.