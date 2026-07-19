The Scotch Myth That Scares Off New Whisky Drinkers

Scotch whisky is prized around the world for its craftsmanship, quality, and distinctive flavors. But if you're more used to other types of whiskey, Scotch can be intimidating. One reason for that is the persistent myth that all Scotch tastes smoky. This misconception keeps too many spirit enthusiasts from exploring Scottish whiskies, and that means missing out on a world of unique aromas, flavors, and culture. So, let's bust that bogus fact here and now.

Often, when people are comparing different types of whiskey, they think about grain characteristics and barrel-aging notes for bourbon, rye, and Irish whiskey — and a mouthful of campfire for Scotch. But this really is one of the biggest myths regarding Scotch whisky you need to stop believing.

This idea has come from the fact that some Scottish whisky distilleries have historically used peated moss to kiln their grain. Peat — essentially soil consisting of partly decomposed organic matter — is used as the heat source to halt germination in the process of malting barley to prepare it to be mashed, fermented, and distilled. That creates smoke, resulting in smoky malt and therefore smoky whisky. But today, very few distilleries still use peat.

Conveniently, you can tell which Scotch whiskies will likelier be smoky based on their region. Distilleries in the Islay area are traditionally associated with use of peat, creating smokier whiskies. But whiskies from the Highlands and Campbeltown lean more into characteristics like fruits and seaside brine, while whiskies from Lowlands and Speyside virtually promise to be free of smoke, instead tasting of fruits, honey, vanilla, and florals. And there are scores of non smoky varieties to try.