12 Discontinued Keebler Cookies You Forgot You Missed

Is there a cookie brand as iconic as Keebler? Sure, Nabisco can claim comfort classics like Chips Ahoy! and Oreo, and Pepperidge Farm is one of your top cookie brands, according to a survey, but Keebler is the brand that really taps into sweet, nostalgic childhood. What kid didn't want a cookie crafted by the adorable Keebler Elves?

Since 1969, these tree-bound elves have served up some of the best cookies around, from the addictive Fudge Stripes to the perfectly crumbly pecan Sandies. Of course, the Keebler brand was originally founded in 1853, making it over a hundred years older than its elven mascots. With such a long and storied history, it makes sense that this baked good brand has left more than a few discontinued cookies in its wake.

This list represents some of the most beloved fallen heroes from the Keebler line. These are the cookies that offered us sweet bliss that our inner child is still pining for. As you peruse the line-up, remember: It's better to have tasted the cookie and lost it than to never have had it at all.