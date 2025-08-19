Cookie Fans Have Been Pleading With Ferrero To Bring Back These Discontinued Delights

If you know about the small animal cookies covered in toothy frosting (they make for some pretty tasty milk), you may also remember some of the other Mother's treats that can no longer be purchased. Unfortunately, some of the other cookie offerings from the brand, which is owned by The Ferrero Group, have slipped through the cracks over the years, and fans have not been happy about it. Determined netizens have taken to social media to demand that the Italian manufacturer bring back some of these forgotten cookies, like Flaky Flix and iced raisin cookies.

Lovers of the layered wafered cookies, Flaky Flix, which were packed with vanilla cream, coated in chocolate, and covered in cornflakes, have issued their public grievances through a change.org petition, and participants have declared that no other cookie compares to this treat while pleading for this nostalgic recipe to make a comeback. In addition to the Flaky Flix wafers, cookie lovers have also expressed their disappointment that iced raisin cookies, which were made without nuts or oatmeal, cannot be purchased. In fact, an additional online petition advocating for their return has collected over 5,000 signatures. Others have called for additional varieties to be brought back by Ferrero, including its Original Taffy Cookies and Chocolate Chip Cookies.