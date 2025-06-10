14 Discontinued Cookies You Totally Forgot About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone loves cookies. That might sound like an exaggeration, but it's actually not far from the truth. Research suggests that in 2020, for example, around 245 million Americans consumed some form of ready-to-eat cookie. Sure, that was the year of the pandemic (when plenty of us had little else to do than munch cookies), but it's still indicative of a nationwide love for the sweet treat. In fact, further research suggested that more than 251 million Americans would eat readily-made cookies in 2024.

Some of the most popular cookie brands include Oreos and Chips Ahoy!, for example, each of which consistently churn out fan favorites for consumers to munch on. But these brands, and others like them, don't keep beloved flavors around forever. Over the years, many popular cookies have been lost to the cutting room floor. Today we're taking a look back at some of the cookies that you might have forgotten about, from Oreo Big Stuf to Girl Scout Cabaña Cremes and even Nabisco's Famous Chocolate Wafers.