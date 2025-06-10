14 Discontinued Cookies You Totally Forgot About
Everyone loves cookies. That might sound like an exaggeration, but it's actually not far from the truth. Research suggests that in 2020, for example, around 245 million Americans consumed some form of ready-to-eat cookie. Sure, that was the year of the pandemic (when plenty of us had little else to do than munch cookies), but it's still indicative of a nationwide love for the sweet treat. In fact, further research suggested that more than 251 million Americans would eat readily-made cookies in 2024.
Some of the most popular cookie brands include Oreos and Chips Ahoy!, for example, each of which consistently churn out fan favorites for consumers to munch on. But these brands, and others like them, don't keep beloved flavors around forever. Over the years, many popular cookies have been lost to the cutting room floor. Today we're taking a look back at some of the cookies that you might have forgotten about, from Oreo Big Stuf to Girl Scout Cabaña Cremes and even Nabisco's Famous Chocolate Wafers.
Oreo Big Stuf
The first Oreo cookie hit the shelves in the early 20th century. Since then, Oreo's creator, Nabisco (now owned by Mondelēz International), has launched countless spins on the cookie's beloved original recipe, which features two chocolate wafers sandwiched together with a creme filling. At the time of writing, for example, Oreo offers everything from Selena Gomez horchata-flavored cookies to Birthday Cake flavor. Another favorite Oreo flavor is the Double Stuf, which is the same as the original, but with extra creme in the middle. But once upon a time, Double Stuf had a sibling: Big Stuf.
Big Stuf, which hit grocery store shelves in 1984, didn't just have more creme. It had more everything, because (as its name suggests) it was much bigger than your average Oreo. In fact, while normal Oreo cookies are around 1.75 inches wide, Big Stuf measured three inches across. That's about the same width as an ice hockey puck, for context.
Big Stuf might sound like every Oreo lover's dream (who doesn't want a giant version of their favorite cookie?), but it wasn't meant to last. In 1991, the variety was officially discontinued, and it hasn't made an appearance since.
Girl Scout Juliettes
In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts of the USA. Her mission was to help girls across the U.S. build confidence and develop important practical skills. As the movement grew and more troops were set up, the Girl Scouts needed funding. Enter: Girl Scout Cookies. Since 1917, Girl Scouts have sold cookies in a variety of flavors to raise money for the Girl Scouts of the USA. They used to be baked by the girls themselves, but now they're baked by two commercial bakers, Little Brownie Bakery and ABC Bakery.
Over the decades, many flavors have come and gone. In 1984, Girl Scout Juliettes were sold for the first time. These daisy-shaped cookies (likely designed in honor of Low's nickname, Daisy) came in two varieties, which were sold in the same pack. One sleeve of the shortbread cookies had a lemon-coated bottom, while the other sleeve had pecan-praline.
In 1985, these cookies sadly headed to the Girl Scout Cookies graveyard, alongside many other popular flavors, like Chocolate Chunks and Medallions (which were discontinued in 1981 and 1984, respectively). In 1993, however, Juliettes made a triumphant return. This time, they were covered in fudge chocolate and filled with caramel and pecan. But again, these cookies weren't meant to last, and were retired in 1996.
Nabisco Apple Newtons
Oreos aren't the only popular cookies made by Nabisco. The company is also the creator of Newtons — you know, the soft, chewy, filled cookies that are usually made with figs. These cookies, created in the late 1800s, were first sold by the National Biscuit Company, making them one of the first commercially baked products in the U.S.
While most people are familiar with Fig Newtons, these soft, chewy cookies have been made in a few different flavors. Right now, you can find Strawberry Newtons on the shelves, for example. And once, there were Apple Newtons, too. They've been gone from the shelves for a long time, and many of us may have forgotten them, but they're still being mourned by some fans. "I miss these semi-healthy delights," wrote one Reddit user who recalled the apple-stuffed soft cookies. Another added: "Apple Newtons were the first thing I was really confused by their disappearance. I bought them all the time."
Keebler Frosted Animal Cookies
Keebler has been baking cookies since the mid-1800s, when it was just a little Philadelphia bakery. Of course, it's expanded well beyond the Pennsylvania city now. The company (and its iconic Keebler Elves) are now well-known across the U.S. In fact, in 2022, 13% of Tasting Table readers voted Keebler as their favorite cookie brand.
When Keebler discontinues a fan favorite, people get upset. And unfortunately, this is exactly what happened with its Frosted Animal Cookies. You may (or may not) remember, but the company confirmed on social media in 2023 that the cookies, which featured animal-shaped pieces of shortbread covered in sweet frosting and sprinkles, were discontinued.
To this day, as is evident on social media sites like TikTok and Reddit, some haven't forgotten the Frosted Animal Cookies. A few consumers are still wallowing in their sadness and questioning why Keebler made the decision to remove the fun animal cookies from the market. Mother's (which, like Keebler, is owned by Ferrero) offers a similar version of the frosted cookies, but many consumers argue they are not quite as tasty as the ones by Keebler.
Nabisco Giggles Cookies
Another fan favorite from Nabisco was its Giggles Cookies, which were sold throughout the 1980s. Giggles were similar to Oreos in the sense that they were sandwich cookies with a creme filling, but they differed in a few ways. Firstly, they had smiley faces (hence the name Giggles), and secondly, they were made with a vanilla cookie and fudge filling.
While some consumers found them to be a little creepy (due to the smiling faces) and plenty have likely forgotten about their existence, others still miss them dearly. One Reddit user, for example, said "I was born in 1982, so they are a fond memory of my childhood."
If after reading this, you've started craving Giggles Cookies, Golden Oreos might hit the spot. Alternatively, you could try the British classic biscuit, Jammie Dodgers, which are available to U.S. consumers through platforms like Amazon. They have a similar crunchy mouthfeel, but they're filled with jam instead of fudge, and they have a cute heart on the top instead of a somewhat disturbing smile.
Burry's Girl Scout Scot-Teas
Though Girl Scout Cookies are currently manufactured by Little Brownie Bakery and ABC Bakery, that wasn't always the case. The Girl Scouts have worked with several bakers over the decades, and in the 1960s, one of the biggest suppliers of its cookies was Burry, also known as The Burry Biscuit Company (Fun fact: Burry's eventually became Burry-Lu and was acquired by ABC Bakery in the late 1980s).
Burry made a variety of cookies for the Girl Scouts of the USA, including the classic Scot-Teas. This cookie wasn't anything fancy, but it was a hit at the time. It featured simple shortbread covered in powdered sugar, so what's not to love? The cookie was so popular, it was kept on for more than two decades — from 1959 until 1980 — before finally being retired by Burry.
Today, the most similar cookie to the Scot-Teas is the Trefoils, which is also a shortbread cookie. A key difference, however, is that Trefoils don't have the same dusting of powdered sugar.
Keebler Jingles Cookies
For some, the holidays weren't complete without a box of Jingles cookies. They were sweet, sugary, and perfect for the season of indulgence. Keebler's Christmas cookies also came in fun festive shapes, like baubles and Christmas trees, with the iconic Keebler Elves on the front of the packet.
Unfortunately for fans of the holiday-themed cookies, Keebler confirmed on X in 2020 that its version of Jingles had been discontinued. However, if you love Jingles, don't panic. Cookie brand Salerno still seems to make similar cookies, which are called Santa's Favorites. They were available for the 2024 holiday period, but they are out of season now. They may make a return for the 2025 holiday season, so keep your eyes peeled.
Keebler also often launches new holiday cookies. So, you never know, a new and improved version of Keebler's beloved Jingles cookies may hit the shelves one day.
Oreos Pistachio Thins
In 2015, Oreo launched one of its classic fan favorites for the first time: Oreo Thins. The opposite of the Double Stuf, these cookies are much thinner, crisper, more delicate, and lower in calories than the original cookie. Like with its classic cookies, Oreo consistently launches its Thins in different flavors. Right now, for example, you can buy Irish Creme Oreo Thins and Tiramisu Creme Oreo Thins. One flavor you can't buy? Pistachio Thins. As their name suggests, these now-discontinued thin Oreos boasted a pistachio-flavored creme center.
While plenty are too focused on Oreo's new launches to worry about past flavors, some consumers haven't forgotten the Pistachio Thins. Last year, one TikTok user posted a video stating that they are always looking for the Pistachio Oreo Thins when they go grocery shopping, adding that they know the cookies have been discontinued, but they continue to look just in case they've made a return. Others commented agreeing that they, too, still look just in case.
Sadly for fans, the demand seemingly just isn't there. A Mondelēz spokesperson confirmed to The U.S. Sun newspaper in 2023 that there were no plans to bring back the beloved pistachio-flavored Oreo Thins.
Keebler Magic Middles
Today, the "Magical World of Keebler" offers many different cookie flavors, including Coconut Dreams, Fudge Mint Delights, Chocolate Sugar Wafers, and plenty more. But among its extensive product portfolio, there are no Magic Middles to be found. At least, not anymore.
Keebler's Magic Middles consisted of shortbread stuffed with a fudge or peanut butter filling, and they were a hit with the consumers of the 1990s and 2000s. But to the dismay of many fans, they were discontinued around 2011. Confirming the news on X, a spokesperson for Keebler said that the company regularly discontinues products to keep its offerings "interesting" and produce new innovative options. Unfortunately, Magic Middles were a casualty of this policy.
However, some customers are not prepared to lie down and accept this fate. Some individuals have even started petitions in a bid to get Keebler to bring back the Magic Middles. One petition posted on Change.org, for example, reads: "Prove those elves are still capable of some 'magic' and bring back these beloved and sorely missed treats! Our stomachs and tastebuds will be eternally and infinitely grateful!"
Girl Scout Cabaña Cremes
In 1989, Girl Scouts introduced its Cabaña Cremes. Similar to Oreos, Cabaña Cremes were a sandwich cookie, but its wafers were vanilla and the creme was either vanilla- or lemon-flavored. These cookies were produced by Little Brownie Bakers until 1995, when they were officially taken out of the rotation. Later, they were followed up by the very similar-looking and tasting Chalet Cremes, which came in Reduced Fat and Sugar-Free varieties. The two cookies were discontinued in 1997 and 1998 respectively.
If you want something similar, Golden Oreos have a similar vanilla flavor, while its Lemon Creme Sandwich Cookies have a sweet citrusy flavor. One Reddit user said the Oreos are the nearest they've found to the taste of Girl Scout's lemon creme cookies, but they're still not quite the same.
Since 1995, Girl Scout has introduced several lemon flavors, including Lemon Drops and Lemon Coolers, but all have been discontinued. But don't worry, lemon cookie fans — you still have options. There's the crispy Lemon-Ups, for example, which hit the market in 2020 and are still going strong. They're not stuffed with creme, but they do feature inspiring affirmations (like "I am a leader" and "I am an innovator") stamped into the top.
Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers
Another cookie offering from Nabisco that didn't stand the test of time was its Famous Chocolate Wafers. The wafers could be eaten as a snack on their own, but they were also a popular choice for icebox cakes, which are made by layering whipped cream and wafer cookies. But in 2023, a spokesperson for Mondelēz International confirmed to The Washington Post that the cookies had officially been discontinued.
Once again, fans were upset by the news, with social media users on Reddit and X expressing their profound upset at the decision and declaring their wishes that Nabisco bring them back. If you can relate to the dismay and are now craving the Famous Chocolate Wafers, you do have other options. Ina Garten uses Tate's cookies to make her icebox cakes, for example. Alternatively, you could try whipping one up with Oreos or Goya's Chocolate Maria Cookies.
Chips Ahoy! Cremewiches
If you're craving chocolate chip cookies, Chips Ahoy! is usually a pretty safe bet. The brand offers a variety of the classic snack, including Mini Original Chocolate Chip Cookies, Big Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies, Crunchy Chocolate Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies, and many more. With all of these options, it's easy to forget that the company used to offer Cremewiches, too.
In case its name didn't clue you in, Cremewiches were a type of chocolate chip sandwich cookie. The filling varied, with options like plain and Peanut Butter Creme on offer. Sadly for fans of the Cremewiches, they were discontinued in the late 2000s. In 2016, one X user asked about the Peanut Butter Creme variety, but Chips Ahoy! confirmed that these cookies were long gone.
Still, some consumers are hoping they come back. In the last few years, for example, a few YouTube users have been commenting on an old commercial clip for the Cremewiches, expressing their desire for the cookies to make a return.
Pillsbury Soft-Baked Funfetti Cookies
Pillsbury, which was founded in the late 1860s, has long been synonymous with baked goods. It has a range of tasty products, including its Grands! Southern Homestyle Southern Recipe Biscuits and its Flaky Cinnamon Rolls with Butter Cream Icing (which we ranked the top Pillsbury product in our recent taste-test). But since February 2023, for some consumers, there has been a hole in the Pillsbury line-up. A Soft-Baked Funfetti Cookie-shaped hole.
As the name suggests, these soft, buttery cookies were topped with funfetti (rainbow sprinkles), and were perfect for kids and adults alike with a sweet tooth. But Pillsbury decided they weren't meant to be forever. In 2024, one X user who hadn't forgotten about their existence asked the brand for reassurance that the cookies weren't really discontinued, but unfortunately, Pillsbury couldn't deliver. The brand's X account did state, however, that they would inform the rest of the team that the cookies were still in demand.
Girl Scout Savannah Smiles
Another lemon Girl Scout cookie that wasn't meant to last forever was Little Brownie Bakers' Savannah Smiles. They were lemon-flavored, but different from the Cabaña Cremes and Chalet Cremes because they didn't feature any vanilla wafers or creme. Instead, they were shaped like a lemon wedge and covered in powdered sugar. The cookies were developed for the 2012 season, and were designed to honor Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of the Girl Scouts of the USA and where founder Low grew up.
Savannah Smiles hung around until 2019, when they were discontinued, a move that upset Reddit users. If you love and miss the Savannah Smiles, one option is to whip up your own ultra-lemony cookies from scratch. These lemon gooey butter cookies, for example, are light, zesty, and aromatic. Alternatively, as mentioned above, you can snack on one of Girl Scout's current lemon offerings, like the Lemon-Ups or the Lemonades, which feature lemon icing.