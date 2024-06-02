Turn Frosted Animal Crackers Into Milk For A Nostalgic Treat

Perhaps you've used frosted animal crackers to make dessert or have spruced up boring bowls of popcorn with the colorful treats. Get ready to make milk from the sweet snack. And no, converting animal crackers into a beverage is no miracle story. With a bit of patience, you, too, can turn a batch of frosted animal crackers into a sweet drink that can be used in your favorite recipes.

Separate the pink and white cookies if you prefer to keep your creative endeavor white to resemble typical milk, or for a fun pink flair, keep the pink animals in your brew for a dash of color. You can use your preferred choice of milk or a smooth, creamy milk alternative to make this sweet liquid. Crush a handful of the coated animal cookies, let them soak in the milk, and get ready to taste the rewards of your thrifty culinary project.