12 Retro Christmas Cookies That Deserve A Comeback

It's that time of year when cookies seem to fly out of the oven a mile a minute. Between office party potlucks and tins delivered to friends and neighbors, bakers put their cookie recipes to serious use during the month of December. And while the classics like chocolate chip, sugar cookies, and gingerbread never fail to please, when was the last time you dug farther back into your recipe collection and revisited Grandma's old-fashioned holiday favorites?

Many of the cookies that once dominated Christmas tables have quietly fallen out of rotation over the years. Some disappear due to changing tastebuds, while others are replaced by simpler and quicker recipes. However, these retro treats still hold up today, and many are just as flavorful and easy to make as the current crowd-pleasers. Some are far more visually impressive, too; the home bakers of the 20th century had a real knack for colorful glazes, molded shapes, and festive garnishes that instantly gave a holiday spread more sparkle.

These nostalgic Christmas cookies deserve another moment in the spotlight. Whether you're hoping to recreate the magic of childhood holidays or just want something new to add to your cookie swap, these recipes from Christmases long ago might become the start of a new family tradition.