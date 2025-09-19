10 Vintage Chocolate Treats That Deserve A Comeback

This old-fashioned Southern cake combines the unlikely duo of chocolate and Coca-Cola, creating a sweeter, stickier version of your average chocolate sheet cake. The chocolate flavor comes from cocoa powder, while buttermilk keeps the sponge moist, and the acidity of the cola gives it a wonderfully tender texture. Some recipes also feature mini marshmallows, which are stirred right into the batter before baking. For the topping, there's a glaze-like frosting, made with butter, cocoa powder, and more cola.

It's unclear exactly when the idea of adding Coca-Cola to chocolate cake batter originated, but such recipes became especially popular throughout the Southern states in the 1950s, with recipes like Velvet Cola Cake and Spiced Coca-Cola Cake starting to pop up. By the 1960s, countless Southern newspapers were publishing cola cake recipes, and it fast became a staple on family tables. But it was in the 1990s that this cake really started to receive wider recognition, thanks to restaurant chain Cracker Barrel adding it to its menu. The glowing reviews came in thick and fast, with various publishers praising the cake for its pleasing sweet taste and gooey texture. In fact, Coca-Cola cake is the delicious dessert Ina Garten dubbed "crazy good" when she was joined by guests to make it on her show.

While this cake's popularity seems to have waned in recent years, it's a dessert that's absolutely worth a try, especially if you have a sweet tooth. We love the fuss-free approach and how easy it is to elevate with extra add-ins or toppings.