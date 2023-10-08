The Delicious Coca-Cola Cake Ina Garten Called 'Crazy Good'

Ina Garten isn't one to hide her affinity for easy recipes. She even acknowledges that, on some occasions, store-bought ingredients are just as good as homemade. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Barefoot Contessa has no problem embracing family-favorite recipes passed from generation to generation, even when they call for the creative use of relatively plebeian components. Take, for example, a nostalgia-inducing treat like Coca-Cola Cake. In a 2022 episode of her Food Network show "Be My Guest with Ina Garten."the beloved cookbook author and television personality welcomed country music star Faith Hill.

Following a wide-ranging conversation, Garten and Hill joined Hill's daughter, Gracie, an Ina Garten fan since before she was tall enough to see over a countertop, to whip up the old-school confection, Coca-Cola Cake. The Southern specialty is a family favorite in the Hill-McGraw household. (Hill is married to country music singer Tim McGraw.) "I've been making it for years," Hill told Garten. "It's Tim's favorite cake. He asks for it all the time, especially for his birthday." While Garten suggested a few tweaks along the way — like using her homemade vanilla extract in place of a store-bought brand — she was delighted with the final result, ultimately declaring, "Oh, my God. That's so good. That's so crazy good." That's high praise indeed coming from the author of more than a dozen cookbooks.