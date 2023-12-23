Soak Walnuts Overnight To Give Bourbon Balls Even More Boozy Flavor

In the realm of indulgent sweets, few treats are as quintessentially Kentuckian as the famed Kentucky bourbon balls. These bite-sized delights pack a punch of rich, boozy flavor that can transport you straight to the rolling hills of bourbon country. But what if we told you there's a way to take these already heavenly confections to a higher level of bourbon-infused bliss? The secret lies in soaking the chopped nuts of your choice — such as walnuts or pecans — in bourbon overnight.

First, let's clarify what Kentucky bourbon balls are for those who might not be familiar. These delectable morsels consist of a creamy, bourbon-infused center, typically mixed with powdered sugar and sometimes a hint of butter, all encased in a glossy coating of chocolate. They are a beloved Southern tradition, often enjoyed during the holiday season or as a sweet indulgence any time of the year.

Now, the key to intensifying that delightful bourbon flavor in your Kentucky bourbon balls is to start with the nuts. Instead of merely tossing them into your mixture, consider giving them an overnight bourbon bath. But why soak them, you ask? Nuts, no matter the kind you opt for, are porous little powerhouses that eagerly soak up any liquid they come into contact with. By chopping them before soaking, you create more surface area for the bourbon to penetrate, infusing the nuts with an irresistible bourbon essence.