How To Properly Store Bourbon Balls, Homemade Or Store-Bought

Once you have a batch of Kentucky bourbon balls in front of you, it's hard to avoid making your way through them all. Still, if there are a few of the delectable treats left, properly stowing them away in the fridge or freezer allows you to savor their sweet taste for longer.

Bourbon balls are best when served right away, but sometimes it's easier to prepare them ahead of time for an event or to give as gifts. If that's the case, you can keep them in the fridge so they can be eaten a few minutes after they've been removed. If kept well, homemade bourbon balls should last for up to two weeks. Since store-bought bourbon balls may contain preservatives, the balls can last anywhere from six weeks to eight months, although you'll need to check the care instructions to know the specific expiration date.

To keep the delectable desserts tasting fresh, store them in a glass or plastic airtight container. If the balls have powdered sugar or sprinkles you want to keep intact, place a layer of parchment or wax paper in between each layer when stacking them.