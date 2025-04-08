How To Properly Store Bourbon Balls, Homemade Or Store-Bought
Once you have a batch of Kentucky bourbon balls in front of you, it's hard to avoid making your way through them all. Still, if there are a few of the delectable treats left, properly stowing them away in the fridge or freezer allows you to savor their sweet taste for longer.
Bourbon balls are best when served right away, but sometimes it's easier to prepare them ahead of time for an event or to give as gifts. If that's the case, you can keep them in the fridge so they can be eaten a few minutes after they've been removed. If kept well, homemade bourbon balls should last for up to two weeks. Since store-bought bourbon balls may contain preservatives, the balls can last anywhere from six weeks to eight months, although you'll need to check the care instructions to know the specific expiration date.
To keep the delectable desserts tasting fresh, store them in a glass or plastic airtight container. If the balls have powdered sugar or sprinkles you want to keep intact, place a layer of parchment or wax paper in between each layer when stacking them.
Keep bourbon balls for longer in the freezer
If you're making a larger batch of bourbon balls to enjoy for later, store them in the freezer. There, both the store-bought and homemade kinds should last for between two and three months. To freeze them, start by placing the balls on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, ensuring each one has plenty of space so they don't stick together. Once the bourbon balls have hardened, put them in an airtight, freezer-safe plastic bag, labeled with the date you stored them. To thaw, put them in the fridge overnight. Afterwards, leave them out on the counter for a few hours, in an airtight container, so they can come down to room temperature before serving.
Bourbon balls keep well, but they taste best in the first day or two after thawing. Though bourbon balls don't go bad quickly, and often do not show any prominent signs of spoilage, if they harden, lose their flavor, or show any signs of spoilage, it's best to toss them.
With their rich, boozy flavor, they serve as a decadent garnish for a liquid bourbon ball cocktail. Made with bourbon, crème de cacao, hazelnut liqueur, and chocolate shavings, spearing the bourbon ball through a skewer and placing it in the drink is the best way to finish off the sweet beverage. They're also great alongside a mug of coffee, or dissolved in a steamy cup of homemade cappuccino for a creamy, boozy kick to accompany brunch.