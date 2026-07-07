Keebler's Hands-Down Best Cookies Make Us Nostalgic For A Girl Scout Classic
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Known for its iconic marketing scheme, featuring cute elves cranking out enticing baked goods, Keebler has been a household staple for over a century. We recently sampled and ranked 12 different Keebler cookies, according to overall taste and texture, and he hands-down best cookies are Coconut Dreams, a nostalgic take on the Girl Scout classic, Samoas (also known as Caramel deLites).
If you just glance at Coconut Dreams outside of their packaging, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between their Girl Scout counterparts. Considering Samoas are among our highest-ranked Girl Scout cookies in various taste tests over the years, Keebler's doppelganger was equally beloved by our taste tester. The trifecta of nutty, cocoa, and burnt sugar notes from the coconut, chocolate drizzle, and caramel stripes, coupled with a buttery cookie base provides a dreamy complexity worthy of the its name. The texture is equally as intricate, with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, chewy caramel, textured coconut, and a crumbly, soft cookie base.
Where many Keebler cookies were so simple that they were a little boring, Coconut Dreams were on the opposite end of the spectrum, landing them in first place by a landslide. These were so good, our reviewer was eager to go in for seconds. Even if you aren't a big coconut fan, the tantalizing texture and combination of chocolate and caramel could make you a convert.
Customer reviews for Keebler's Coconut Dreams
While Keebler's Coconut Dreams are often described as knock-off Samoas, a Redditor claims that "Coconut Dreams are Samoas, by virtue of Little Brown Bakers being a subsidiary of Keebler." Indeed, Keebler produces Girl Scout cookies for various U.S. regions. So, Coconut Dreams could technically be considered as Samoas, just with a different name.
Technicalities aside, customers love the cookies. Shoppers on Amazon left many 5-star ratings for Keebler's Coconut Dreams. One reviewer on the platform proclaimed, "I love coconut and chocolate and together with the cookie crunch, the texture is just right." Another Amazon reviewer describes the cookies as "soft, fresh, and the coconut flavor really hits." The combination of flavors and textures is a winner in the eyes of fans, with an Amazon customer stating that Coconut Dreams taste so good that it's "hard to put them down and stop eating them." Plus, Amazon customers also think Keebler's Coconut Dreams are cheaper than a box of Girl Scout cookies, so you get a better value for the same delicious flavor and texture.
Keebler's Coconut Dreams are delicious on their own, with a glass of milk or an intense dark roast coffee to balance the richness of the coconut, chocolate, and caramel. Of course, you can always make them into a more elaborate dessert by pairing Coconut Dreams with vanilla ice cream or coconut gelato. Otherwise, make them into a crust for a no-bake cheesecake and garnish with a drizzle of chocolate, caramel, and toasted coconut flakes.