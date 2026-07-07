Keebler's Hands-Down Best Cookies Make Us Nostalgic For A Girl Scout Classic

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Known for its iconic marketing scheme, featuring cute elves cranking out enticing baked goods, Keebler has been a household staple for over a century. We recently sampled and ranked 12 different Keebler cookies, according to overall taste and texture, and he hands-down best cookies are Coconut Dreams, a nostalgic take on the Girl Scout classic, Samoas (also known as Caramel deLites).

If you just glance at Coconut Dreams outside of their packaging, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between their Girl Scout counterparts. Considering Samoas are among our highest-ranked Girl Scout cookies in various taste tests over the years, Keebler's doppelganger was equally beloved by our taste tester. The trifecta of nutty, cocoa, and burnt sugar notes from the coconut, chocolate drizzle, and caramel stripes, coupled with a buttery cookie base provides a dreamy complexity worthy of the its name. The texture is equally as intricate, with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, chewy caramel, textured coconut, and a crumbly, soft cookie base.

Where many Keebler cookies were so simple that they were a little boring, Coconut Dreams were on the opposite end of the spectrum, landing them in first place by a landslide. These were so good, our reviewer was eager to go in for seconds. Even if you aren't a big coconut fan, the tantalizing texture and combination of chocolate and caramel could make you a convert.