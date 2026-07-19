For A Heartier Big Mac, Order It Japan Style (It'll Fill You Up Fast)
Not every McDonald's is slinging the same menu. International McDonald's locations offer items that make visits to the familiar brand tempting, regardless of geography. At locations across Japan, customers have access to what looks like two burgers in one. The Bai Big Mac is a meaty monstrosity, packing four burger patties and three buns with pickles, cheese, lettuce, and McDonald's Big Mac sauce. "Bai" means double in Japanese, and it's listed on evening menus. The Bai order is a filling one, so it's best for the extremely hungry.
Some international customers have noted the Bai Big Mac is simply a Double Big Mac that is labeled differently in Japan. "The four-patty Big Mac is everywhere bro its called the Double Big Mac I always take two," wrote one user on Instagram. Other McDonald's customers suggest using the app to add burger patties to a standard Big Mac if you're in the U.S. Since the Bai isn't an official U.S. menu item, some creative ordering is required. A similar behemoth can be sampled by asking for a Big Mac with additional beef patties. Expect an upcharge for the added bulk, but you'll walk away with a heftier Big Mac that will put your appetite to the test.
Sampling a larger stack
Any sandwich on the McDonald's Japan menu can be made "Bai" to double the meat on a standard burger or pack Teriyaki Chicken Filet-O and Shrimp Filet-O with double the protein. "Having lived in Japan, I can absolutely confirm that the McDonald's there are in a whole different league," wrote a customer on YouTube. As only the meat is doubled and not the fixings, some customers have noted the beast of a Bai burger can run dry. Adding extra cheese and sauce or piling on more condiments can help offset the piled stack. Just be prepared for the possibility of added charges for each request.
The Bai is the kind of burger we wish we had in the US, but it isn't impossible to sample. In Japan, customers have to wait until after 5 p.m. to request the Bai. "Who knew that the IDEA of double patties after 5 p.m. sounds like a good idea in your head more than it is irl," wrote a customer on Instagram. Specific modifications don't need to wait when ordering stateside, and, of course, if you're cooking at home, you can load up your burger with as many patties as you choose anytime you want without judgment. The effort might be much easier to take on compared to boarding a flight to Japan.