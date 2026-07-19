For A Heartier Big Mac, Order It Japan Style (It'll Fill You Up Fast)

Not every McDonald's is slinging the same menu. International McDonald's locations offer items that make visits to the familiar brand tempting, regardless of geography. At locations across Japan, customers have access to what looks like two burgers in one. The Bai Big Mac is a meaty monstrosity, packing four burger patties and three buns with pickles, cheese, lettuce, and McDonald's Big Mac sauce. "Bai" means double in Japanese, and it's listed on evening menus. The Bai order is a filling one, so it's best for the extremely hungry.

Some international customers have noted the Bai Big Mac is simply a Double Big Mac that is labeled differently in Japan. "The four-patty Big Mac is everywhere bro its called the Double Big Mac I always take two," wrote one user on Instagram. Other McDonald's customers suggest using the app to add burger patties to a standard Big Mac if you're in the U.S. Since the Bai isn't an official U.S. menu item, some creative ordering is required. A similar behemoth can be sampled by asking for a Big Mac with additional beef patties. Expect an upcharge for the added bulk, but you'll walk away with a heftier Big Mac that will put your appetite to the test.