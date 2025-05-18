The McDonald's Japan Burger That We Wish We Had In The US

Should you have your fill of Japanese street food and be craving a taste of home, know that you won't be alone in seeking the Golden Arches while strolling through Tokyo. McDonald's is the most popular fast food chain in Japan, and the stores have garnered accolades from netizens insisting that the menus here are deliciously different. In addition to familiar favorites like burgers and fries, limited offers present unique dishes to customers, like the Gohan Chicken Tatsuta Tartar Nanban, egg tartar sauce for dipping, Bacon Potato Pie for a side, and an Uji Matcha Frappe for slurping. But there's one offering that we long to see make its way to America.

In 2020, the Samurai Mac first made its appearance on McDonald's limited menus in Japan. The size of the meaty order quickly drew fans looking to satisfy hunger pangs quickly — and on the cheap. A standard Samurai Mac consists of two thick, juicy patties layered with cheddar cheese and onions and flavored with grilled soy sauce stacked in poppy-seeded buns. For many, it delivered in taste, and online reviewers have expressed enthusiasm about the burger, making us wish it was something that was readily accessible worldwide.