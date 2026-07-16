8 Discontinued Fast Food Desserts That Deserve A Revival

A fast food stop would be nothing without a sweet treat to finish it off. Could you imagine a world where you couldn't follow up a Big Mac with a McFlurry? Or where Wendy's french fries couldn't be dipped into a chocolate Frosty? It would be a sad world indeed.

Desserts can become just as iconic and beloved as the fast food meal itself. And perhaps that's what makes it so hard to let them go. Some confections and frozen creations seem destined to stick around forever, remaining steadfast on menus for decades. But every so often, a dessert we've grown to love quietly falls out of rotation, never to be seen again.

They may be gone, but they're far from forgotten. Loyal fans can still taste their sweetness on their lips and hold them fondly in their hearts. Today, we're giving the spotlight to some of the discontinued fast food desserts that are most worthy of a sweet revival. From fast food pies and parfaits to cheesecake, here are the treats we're still craving from some of the largest chains in the game.