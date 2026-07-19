Why McDonald's Was Almost Forced To Pull This Iconic McFlurry Flavor From Menus

It's no surprise to sweet-toothed foodies that (gasp) fast food ice cream isn't exactly the healthiest treat on the market. However, this not-so-shocking fact was the reason why McDonald's almost had to pull the M&M McFlurry from its dessert menu a decade ago. On the palate, this thick, candy-studded treat is all about the interplay of creamy vanilla soft serve and crunchy mix-ins. On the bottom line, the M&M McFlurry represents a brand marriage between two giants, and its almost-rupture made headlines.

In 2016, M&M's parent company, Mars Inc., announced plans to pull its candy from partnerships with fast food desserts, including Dairy Queen's Blizzard, Burger King's Snickers pie, and McDonald's McFlurry. The motivation behind the potential pull was health-based. McFlurries hit the Mickey D's menu during the mid-1990s, and the American federal government's crackdown on added sugars didn't occur until around 2015. Mars had recently issued a public promise in accordance with the World Health Organization's sugar-related guidelines, particularly related to enjoying sweets in moderation. "We want people to enjoy Mars brands as part of a well-balanced diet," said Dave Crean, Global Head of Research & Development at Mars, Inc. (via Sustainable Brands). "With this in mind, we support the recommendation of global health experts that consumers limit their intake of added sugars to 10% of their calorie intake [...] It just makes good sense."

By 2013, the company had reduced the size of its candy packages to 250 calories or less per serving, and in 2016, it was a vocal advocate of U.S. legislation requiring manufacturers to list the amount of added sugars on packaged foods.