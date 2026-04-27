This McDonald's Frozen Dessert Now Costs More Than A Pint Of Grocery Store Ice Cream

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With grocery prices rising alongside the cost of gas, many people no longer feel like they can afford the luxury of dining out. And despite how popular or delicious some fast food menu items are, an increase in price can sound the death knell. Such is the case for a creamy, nostalgic McDonald's frozen dessert that has steadily gone up in price over the years and is now more expensive than a pint of grocery store ice cream.

The McDonald's McFlurry, which is similar to a Dairy Queen Blizzard, has been a staple of its dessert menu since 1995. Since then, it has seen success around the globe, with some restaurants even launching regional flavor combinations like matcha and durian. In 2025, a regular-size McFlurry was around $5, depending on location. Now, customers are reporting prices between $6 and $7 for the same size. Given that you can buy an entire pint of ice cream for around $3 or $4 (often less if it's a store brand or on sale), it's understandable if customers are feeling less inclined to splurge on this iconic McDonald's dessert.

In fact, McDonald's has raised prices on most menu items by 27% to 44% over the past seven years, which aligns with a national trend in rising restaurant and fast food prices (via CNBC). The fast food giant might even be setting these trends, as a 10-year inflation analysis by Finance Buzz identified McDonald's as the chain responsible for the greatest increase in pricing. Its analysis found that in 2014, an Oreo McFlurry was only $2.39, and by 2024 the price had spiked to a whopping $4.49, an 88% increase. As the publication points out, these price jumps are more than three times the rate of inflation.