This McDonald's Frozen Dessert Now Costs More Than A Pint Of Grocery Store Ice Cream
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With grocery prices rising alongside the cost of gas, many people no longer feel like they can afford the luxury of dining out. And despite how popular or delicious some fast food menu items are, an increase in price can sound the death knell. Such is the case for a creamy, nostalgic McDonald's frozen dessert that has steadily gone up in price over the years and is now more expensive than a pint of grocery store ice cream.
The McDonald's McFlurry, which is similar to a Dairy Queen Blizzard, has been a staple of its dessert menu since 1995. Since then, it has seen success around the globe, with some restaurants even launching regional flavor combinations like matcha and durian. In 2025, a regular-size McFlurry was around $5, depending on location. Now, customers are reporting prices between $6 and $7 for the same size. Given that you can buy an entire pint of ice cream for around $3 or $4 (often less if it's a store brand or on sale), it's understandable if customers are feeling less inclined to splurge on this iconic McDonald's dessert.
In fact, McDonald's has raised prices on most menu items by 27% to 44% over the past seven years, which aligns with a national trend in rising restaurant and fast food prices (via CNBC). The fast food giant might even be setting these trends, as a 10-year inflation analysis by Finance Buzz identified McDonald's as the chain responsible for the greatest increase in pricing. Its analysis found that in 2014, an Oreo McFlurry was only $2.39, and by 2024 the price had spiked to a whopping $4.49, an 88% increase. As the publication points out, these price jumps are more than three times the rate of inflation.
Rather than pay that much, just make your own McFlurry at home
It's easier than you think to make your own McFlurry at home. Get a pint of ice cream from the store, like the Great Value ice cream we think tastes like an Oreo McFlurry, or a soft-serve style, like Blue Bunny Soft Vanilla (which is under $4 at Walmart). Then grab a box or two of movie theater-style candy for around $1.47 a box. Next, add about a cup of ice cream to your blender or food processor and blend it on high until it gets soft and creamy. Add in your favorite candy and blend again on pulse or low for just a few seconds. You can let it sit for a bit to get slightly melted, or just start eating it right away.
Don't be afraid to get creative with your flavor combinations, either. Splash some peppermint extract into an Oreo McFlurry for a delightfully minty treat. Recreate the new Derpy McFlurry at home by folding a can of blueberries from a blueberry muffin mix into soft-serve vanilla ice cream. Turn your McFlurry boozy in one easy, delicious step by adding in an ounce of Baileys Irish Cream liqueur.
You can even make a copycat of a discontinued McDonald's McFlurry flavor, like Kit Kat Banana Split. For this one, you'll need a pint of your favorite vanilla ice cream, as well as a package of Kit Kats, banana extract, strawberry syrup, dehydrated banana chunks, and chocolate chips. Chop up the Kit Kats into bite-sized pieces, and put them in a blender or food processor along with the banana chunks. Add ¼ teaspoon of the banana and strawberry flavorings, and blend everything together on high speed for about 30 seconds.