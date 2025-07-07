The Great Value Ice Cream We Think Tastes Like An Oreo McFlurry

Walmart's Great Value brand is one of the cheapest grocery store brands, giving competitors like Aldi, Safeway, and Trader Joe's a run for their money. Despite a cheap price tag, many Great Value products are on par with their name-brand counterparts. A case in point is Great Value ice cream, which is produced by a dairy company that also makes name brands like Halo Top and Blue Bunny. We sampled and ranked 15 Great Value ice cream flavors based on taste and how they compare to name-brand counterparts and crowned its Cookies & Cream ice cream as the undisputed champion, noting that it was better than many name-brand versions that cost twice as much.

The Cookies & Cream flavor was a rich milky balance of aromatic vanilla base and chocolate cookies. This gallon did not skimp on the cookies, so chocolate and Oreo lovers will be especially satisfied. The crunch of the Oreos blended into the ice cream transforms them into a delightfully cakey texture that contrasts with the smooth, creamy vanilla base perfectly. The texture was so creamy and decadent, we thought it tasted like an Oreo McFlurry, one of our all-time favorite McDonald's desserts. As a soft and creamy ice cream, Great Value's Cookies & Cream ice cream was easy to scoop out of the tub and even easier to gobble up by the spoonful.