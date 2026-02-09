Turn Your McFlurry Boozy In One Easy, Delicious Step

We love a good fast food hack. Whether it's turning a cup of Costco soft serve into a pumpkin pie-sundae or trying out an In-N-Out patty melt beloved by California locals, there are so many creative ways to amp up even the simplest fast food orders. And our new favorite trick involves turning a creamy McFlurry into an indulgent, boozy treat.

All you need to do is get a hold of a well-topped McFlurry and a bottle of Baileys (or another Irish cream). When you pour a little of the Baileys into the ice cream, it transforms into a rich and silky treat that feels more akin to a luxury restaurant dessert than a drive-through snack.

The sweet, slightly chocolatey flavor of the Baileys adds a lot to the vanilla ice cream, which creates the perfect base for the drink's caramel and coffee notes. The whiskey also helps undercut the sweetness, rounding everything out while providing just a little bit of bite. The toppings, meanwhile, add some crunch and create a layered texture. It's almost like a mashup between a grown-up affogato and a makeshift sundae, but in a colorful paper cup.