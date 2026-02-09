Turn Your McFlurry Boozy In One Easy, Delicious Step
We love a good fast food hack. Whether it's turning a cup of Costco soft serve into a pumpkin pie-sundae or trying out an In-N-Out patty melt beloved by California locals, there are so many creative ways to amp up even the simplest fast food orders. And our new favorite trick involves turning a creamy McFlurry into an indulgent, boozy treat.
All you need to do is get a hold of a well-topped McFlurry and a bottle of Baileys (or another Irish cream). When you pour a little of the Baileys into the ice cream, it transforms into a rich and silky treat that feels more akin to a luxury restaurant dessert than a drive-through snack.
The sweet, slightly chocolatey flavor of the Baileys adds a lot to the vanilla ice cream, which creates the perfect base for the drink's caramel and coffee notes. The whiskey also helps undercut the sweetness, rounding everything out while providing just a little bit of bite. The toppings, meanwhile, add some crunch and create a layered texture. It's almost like a mashup between a grown-up affogato and a makeshift sundae, but in a colorful paper cup.
Mix up the Bailey's and McFlurry flavors
At the time of writing, there are two McFlurry flavors available: M&M and Oreo. Both taste delicious with the original Baileys flavor, but you can play around with a lot of different options. The Strawberries and Cream Baileys would pair well with Oreo, giving it a light, fruity twist, while the Espresso flavor would play on the upgraded affogato theme even more.
There's also a Chocolate Baileys, which would make either topping taste even more indulgent, as would the Salted Caramel. The miniature, shot-sized bottles of Baileys make life a lot easier, both because they're easy to throw in a bag and because they help with portion control. Just pour a whole one into your McFlurry, or add only a splash if you want to pull back. You can also request extra toppings at McDonald's, or add hot fudge sauce, caramel, or whipped cream. Just make sure you ask them to leave some room in your cup, or at least grab a straw. By the way, you can also turn your McFlurry into an ice cream sandwich – anything is possible.