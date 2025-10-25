Make Your Own Costco Pumpkin Pie Sundae With 2 Fan-Favorite Treats
When the leaves start to change color and Thanksgiving rounds the corner, there's really nothing better than a big ol' piece of pumpkin pie, right? Well, have you ever had a pumpkin pie sundae? Better yet, have you tried making your own pumpkin pie sundae at none other than everyone's favorite wholesale store — Costco?
You don't need to travel to some fancy ice cream shop or diner to enjoy a delicious fall-inspired sundae. You can whip one up right in the Costco parking lot, and all you need is two fan-favorite items: the ready-made Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie from the store's bakery section and a cup of vanilla ice cream from the food court.
Once you've secured the goods, scoop some of the ice cream out of the cup, add in a small slice of the pie, and start stirring. Make sure you break up all of the pieces of the crust and distribute everything evenly, leaving some chunks for texture. You might want to ask for a second empty cup to make life easier — and to make the sundae even richer.
Recreate the Costco pumpkin sundae hack at home
For a dessert that could rival Costco's caramel brownie sundae, after you've mixed the pumpkin in, scoop the leftover ice cream back into the cup and repeat the process. As you stir in the pie, it should create more room, but you can always ask for a bigger cup or bowl.
If you want, try experimenting with other flavors. Costco also sells chocolate and chocolate/vanilla twist flavored soft serve, and there are often strawberry, chocolate, and caramel sauces available. If you want to shop around for extra toppings, try some cinnamon powder, chopped nuts, crushed cookies, or whipped cream if you really want to go all out.
If you're too shy to eat the sundae at the store, recreate it at home. The ice cream is one of the most beloved Costco food court items, and people swear by the pie for holiday celebrations, but any version of either ingredient will do. We ranked five pumpkin pies from popular grocery stores if you want to try out some others, and here's how you can transform pumpkin pie into the ultimate party dessert if you're looking for ways to use up the leftovers. If you're heading home, use this hack to feed a crowd — your Costco-loving friends will thank you for it.