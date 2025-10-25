Make Your Own Costco Pumpkin Pie Sundae With 2 Fan-Favorite Treats

When the leaves start to change color and Thanksgiving rounds the corner, there's really nothing better than a big ol' piece of pumpkin pie, right? Well, have you ever had a pumpkin pie sundae? Better yet, have you tried making your own pumpkin pie sundae at none other than everyone's favorite wholesale store — Costco?

You don't need to travel to some fancy ice cream shop or diner to enjoy a delicious fall-inspired sundae. You can whip one up right in the Costco parking lot, and all you need is two fan-favorite items: the ready-made Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie from the store's bakery section and a cup of vanilla ice cream from the food court.

Once you've secured the goods, scoop some of the ice cream out of the cup, add in a small slice of the pie, and start stirring. Make sure you break up all of the pieces of the crust and distribute everything evenly, leaving some chunks for texture. You might want to ask for a second empty cup to make life easier — and to make the sundae even richer.