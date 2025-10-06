The In-N-Out Patty Melt Hack Beloved By California Locals

Fast food hacks can range from simply ordering from the restaurant's secret menu to combining multiple items into something the menu — be it secret or not — simply doesn't list. While some hacks, like the In-N-Out burger hack for onion lovers, don't seem to take much extra time for the folks behind the counter, others can get out of hand quickly. One new hack that is suddenly everywhere on social media is an example of the latter.

One of the most popular In-N-Out menu hacks is an attempt to order off the traditional menu to create a patty melt. The problem with this is that a classic patty melt consists of perfectly grilled bread, a ton of oozy, gooey melted cheese, lightly sautéed onions, and ground beef – which is a lot to ask of an In-N-Out team member. Regardless, people are sharing their tips on social media for how to order the perfect patty melt.

When you search "How to Order the In-N-Out Patty Melt" on TikTok, you'll find thousands of videos from helpful customers offering their best fast food menu hacks. In a TikTok video with over a million views, @alexis.frost recommends ordering a "Double-Double Animal Style with no lettuce or tomato and the buns flipped." Another video posted by @theblondefoodgod instructs diners to "ask for a Flying Dutchman wrapped in whole grilled onions....ask for a bun on the side, extra toasted, and then just flip the bun and assemble it yourself."