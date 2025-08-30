The Fast Food 'Hacks' Reddit Can't Handle Anymore

Anyone who has ever worked in the food service industry knows that front-facing customer service is a uniquely mine-dotted battlefield. This is particularly true of the fast food industry — especially when off-menu "hacks" enter the scene. In fact, one viral Reddit thread with more than 20,000 upvotes and 1,000 comments is filled with fast food employee testimonials from the trenches.

According to the barrage of commenters, the chief sin of "hack" ordering is assuming that employees automatically have a lexical knowledge of every "hack" created by every random fan on the internet. In fact, that "secret menu" item you ordered might be a secret to the person behind the counter, too. To quote a comment from Redditor u/ComradeJagrad: "I work at Starbucks and my 'favorite' thing ever is how many people hear about some fancy frappuccino and they come to the store and try to order it and are shocked when we don't know the recipe. We always say the same thing: 'If you can tell us the ingredients, we'll happily make it for you.'"

It's worth noting that some chains do have a secondary "secret" menu. Take In-N-Out Burger's "Not So Secret" menu, which features the iconic Animal Style burger that legendary chef Anthony Bourdain would always order. However, even this quasi-underground menu is limited to six defined offerings. Elsewhere in the quick-service world, an apparent former Sonic employee agrees: "We all hated the secret menu. We don't know what a 'purple lurple nurple' is. We got soda and we got flavored syrup, just tell us what you want."