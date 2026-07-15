6 Costco Bakery Myths Shoppers Keep Believing

Costco's bakery section is hard to resist. In a ranking of its bakery treats, our taste tester stated that the cherry and cheese pastries alone are worth the car ride to your local warehouse. If you're not a cherry-cheese person, you probably have your own favorite sweet or savory staple from Costco's bakery that just keeps pulling you back (we'll take a stab in the dark that it is the Tuxedo cake).

But, even the most loyal of Costco bakery fans occasionally fall for one of the common myths that surround this popular section. If you thought that returning a slither of pie for a refund was acceptable, or that there is only one way to order a custom cake, then this list is for you. Here, we debunk several of the Costco bakery myths that shoppers keep believing. Now tell your friends and spread the word — everyone needs to know the last entry on this list, especially.