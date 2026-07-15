Small Kitchen? This Cheap Upgrade Keeps Your Spices Tidy And Easy To Reach
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When you're working with limited kitchen space, every surface area matters. Spice containers might be individually small, but a collection can take up space. Digging through drawers and cupboards mid-cook can be a hassle, particularly in tight areas. Getting creative with organization is a key aspect of living in smaller homes, and the space above a stove offers considerable possibilities.
An over-the-stove shelf — a freestanding piece that can be mounted or placed on top of your range — is a great solution for storing your spices. These pieces are often constructed from bamboo or coated steel, materials that can hold up to heat and steam. Heat-resistant varnishes prevent warping, and coated steel shelves are finished to resist stains and moisture from nearby stovetops. Raised edges along the front and sides of shelving units can help keep spice jars in place, and models are built to sit at a safe distance from heat.
Over-the-stove shelves can also help keep countertops uncluttered and make small kitchens more functional. When flat surface space is a valuable commodity, this in-sight option means that spices can be placed within easy reach and clear view. The small but mighty upgrade can change the way you cook and move about smaller kitchen areas. "This little hack changed my whole kitchen. More counter space, more storage, and more cute decor — right over the stove!" wrote one user on Instagram.
Maximizing space with intentional pieces
Whether you build the shelf or purchase a ready-made spice rack, you won't have to dig deep into your wallet to install this organizer. An over-the-stove piece is an easy DIY project. You can make the organizer with three boards, as well as L-brackets, screws, and wood glue to hold the pieces together. Sand and stain the shelf or paint it to match your kitchen before sealing the wood to protect it from spills. Alternatively, pre-assembled racks can be purchased. On the higher end, solid oak racks with two shelving spaces can cost around $80, while bamboo shelves that include side hooks to hang utensils are sold for around $35 on Amazon.
Before installing, familiarize yourself with building codes and safety guidelines. At least 30 inches of clearance space between cooktops and unprotected material like untreated wood is standard, but the distance can drop if the material is protected.
In addition to the shelf itself, spices stored close to heat can lose potency faster than those kept in cooler areas. Once the shelf is in place, organize spice jars with intention. Finely powdered spices like cinnamon can potentially become a combustible dust hazard if airborne near open flames, and those intended for long-term use may be better placed away from heat. The seasonings you use the most, however, like salt, pepper, and garlic powder, are prime contenders for front-and-center real estate on the new addition to your cozy kitchen.