Small Kitchen? This Cheap Upgrade Keeps Your Spices Tidy And Easy To Reach

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When you're working with limited kitchen space, every surface area matters. Spice containers might be individually small, but a collection can take up space. Digging through drawers and cupboards mid-cook can be a hassle, particularly in tight areas. Getting creative with organization is a key aspect of living in smaller homes, and the space above a stove offers considerable possibilities.

An over-the-stove shelf — a freestanding piece that can be mounted or placed on top of your range — is a great solution for storing your spices. These pieces are often constructed from bamboo or coated steel, materials that can hold up to heat and steam. Heat-resistant varnishes prevent warping, and coated steel shelves are finished to resist stains and moisture from nearby stovetops. Raised edges along the front and sides of shelving units can help keep spice jars in place, and models are built to sit at a safe distance from heat.

Over-the-stove shelves can also help keep countertops uncluttered and make small kitchens more functional. When flat surface space is a valuable commodity, this in-sight option means that spices can be placed within easy reach and clear view. The small but mighty upgrade can change the way you cook and move about smaller kitchen areas. "This little hack changed my whole kitchen. More counter space, more storage, and more cute decor — right over the stove!" wrote one user on Instagram.