The Maximum Amount Of Time You Should Ever Keep Spices On A Shelf

When hunger kicks in but fridge contents are low, a packed pantry can really turn things around. The right spices and seasonings can jazz up a boring bowl of rice or frozen vegetables, but only if the spices are fresh.

The joy of shelf-stable items is their longevity. Canned and jarred goods will have a stamped "Best By" date, but it means just that — best by that date, not rotten the moment that day passes. As long as there's no outside interference like water, pests, or mold, the same goes for dried spices. They don't necessarily spoil, but they certainly lose flavor and potency over time.

We spoke with McCormick Executive Chef Hadar Cohen Aviram about this, and she said it all comes down to the spice itself and how it's stored. Some whole spices, for example, can last up to four years, whereas when spices are ground, shelf life shrinks down into the two- to four-year range. Even these timelines are based on proper storage, namely, a cool, dark place. "You may see a faster decline in quality if the spices are stored in different conditions, like hot and humid," Aviram points out.