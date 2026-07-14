Muscle Milk Protein Shakes, Ranked Worst To Best

There are so many protein shakes out there; you probably would never get through them all — let alone all the flavors and varieties. I've sipped on many shakes, and one name I've heard a lot over the years is Muscle Milk. The brand is not new to the protein world, as it has been around since 2000. By 2019, it was added to the Gatorade Portfolio, and in May 2026, it reformulated its offerings.

The new formula touts no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors with a simpler ingredient list. I set out to try all eight new options to find the most flavorful. For this review, I focus on the 11-ounce cartons, as the 14-ounce bottles have different protein content simply due to their size. There are technically four flavors, but each has a Pro version with 33 grams of protein and a standard version with 26 grams.

I chose to review all eight shakes individually by flavor. That means you'll see the standard and Pro versions of each flavor back-to-back, since the flavors are mostly the same, except for some minor differences I'll get into. I wanted a delicious drink that hit its advertised flavor profile. Which one does it best? Let's find out.