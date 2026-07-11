10 Walmart Desserts Under $10 That Are Perfect For Picnics
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A summertime picnic isn't exclusively for sandwiches and chips or elaborate charcuterie boards and quick and easy finger foods. No, no: Picnics should also end with super affordable yet delectable desserts. From bite-sized cookies and brownies to personal pies, cheesecakes, and everything in between, Walmart has some of the best desserts for picnics, all for less than $10.
Walmart's bakery items, including Marketside and Freshness Guaranteed brands, come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavors. Whether you prefer your desserts rich and chocolatey, bright and fruity, or creamy and refreshing, you'll find something that piques your interest (and your sweet tooth) in this list. We've also rounded up some Walmart exclusives, as well as a gluten-free option and desserts that start frozen, but will be perfectly thawed and delicious by the time you unpack your picnic basket.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Marketside Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Baked Cookies, 48 Count
Starting off strong with a classic: chocolate chip cookies. But instead of trying to squeeze cookies the size of your head into your picnic baskets, these mini versions in a reclosable container are more travel-friendly. They're soft, sweet, and made with semi-sweet chocolate chips. There are 48 bite-sized cookies inside, so you share at a picnic, then snap the lid shut to take any leftovers home.
Purchase the Marketside Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Baked Cookies for about $6.
Freshness Guaranteed Strawberry Iced Mini Donuts, 12 Count
These colorful iced mini donuts come with vibrant pink icing and rainbow sprinkles. The strawberry glaze just screams summer outing, and many buyers mentioned that they are perfect for sharing. They are peanut- and tree-nut-free in case you or any of your picnic partners have those allergies. They're also Kosher if that's a concern.
Purchase Freshness Guaranteed Strawberry Iced Mini Donuts for about $4.
Freshness Guaranteed Mini Cherry Pie, 1 Count
We love a good pie. With at least nine Walmart bakery pies to choose from, it's super easy to satisfy our cravings anytime. And something about a classic cherry pie feels idyllic for a picnic in the park. It's sweet, a little tart, and the sugary crust adds the perfect crunch. Customers praise their cuteness and price point, and at under $1, you can pack one in your picnic basket for each outdoor diner.
Purchase a Freshness Guaranteed Mini Cherry Pie for about $0.75.
Freshness Guaranteed Lemon Cream Mini Cheese Cake Bites, 16 Count
Unlike regular Walmart bakery pastries, these lemon cream cheese cake bites have a citrusy punch in packable, bite-sized form. Between the lemon batter, sweet cream cheese, and crumbly toppings, many fans note that they have the decadence of a homemade dessert. But they're only $6 and won't leave your kitchen a mess.
Purchase Freshness Guaranteed Lemon Cream Mini Cheese Cake Bites for about $6.
Marketside Bite-Sized Freshly Baked Moist Ultimate Chocolate Brownies, 12 Count
Chocolate lovers, rejoice. Brownie bites should be fudgy, rich, and satisfying. Raving Walmart customers note that these are all three. The chocolate ribbons and chips aren't a bad touch, either. Grab them for your next outdoor gathering, or save them for a barbecue. We think this Walmart bakery item makes an easy summer cookout dessert.
Purchase Marketside Bite-Sized Ultimate Chocolate Brownies for about $6.
Patti's Good Life by Patti LaBelle Banana Pudding Dessert Cup
It's not a pastry, but singer Patti LaBelle's single-serve banana pudding is a well-loved Walmart exclusive. It's got a buttery cookie base, creamy soft pudding, and a vanilla wafer on top. The single-serving size also makes it convenient for packing in a picnic basket. Store it in the fridge, and when you're ready to go, put it on ice to enjoy after your outdoor meal.
Purchase Patti's Good Life Banana Pudding Dessert Cup for about $2.
Poppies Mini Cream Puffs, Ready-to-Eat Pastry
You don't need to go to a fancy bakery to pick up a delicious dessert. The freezer aisles at Walmart are stocked with these mini cream puffs from Poppies. Buyers note that they are a great take-along snack and are refreshing on hot days. So, you could put a handful in a Tupperware container and let them thaw on your way to your picnic.
Purchase Poppies Mini Cream Puffs, Ready-to-Eat Pastry for about $7.
Ethel's Baking Co. Pecan Dandy Dessert Bar Tray
We can't let the gluten-free folks miss out on the picnic pastry party. Ethel's Baking Co. makes beloved treats in containers that are easy to tote to any hang. And many in search of gluten-free goodies note that these are particularly impressive. These pecan dandies are chewy, sugary, and crunchy with real, whole pecans sprinkled throughout.
Purchase Ethel's Baking Co. Pecan Dandy Dessert Bar Tray for about $6.
Bettergoods Frozen Dessert Macarons Assorted Fruit Medley, 12 Count
No need to jet off to Paris to try macarons. These fruit medley ones from Bettergoods are actually made in France. Their flavors, including lime, coconut, strawberry, and fig, can add a little color to the picnic spread. These are another frozen option that simply needs to be thawed to be enjoyed. So, they can be packed in your basket from the freezer and eaten after your meal.
Purchase Bettergoods Frozen Dessert Macarons Assorted Fruit Medley for about $6.
Marketside Chantilly and Berries Cake
Individual slices of Chantilly cake are a treat to conclude a picnic. A bit pricier than other single-serving options, it's good for a special occasion. The cream mixes with the mixed berry jam between each layer, prompting buyers to praise its fluffy texture and appealing appearance. Share a slice with your sweetheart or grab a few packs for a whole group. Just keep in mind that it needs to stay cold, so pack the ice.
Purchase Marketside Chantilly and Berries Cake for about $4.