10 Walmart Desserts Under $10 That Are Perfect For Picnics

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A summertime picnic isn't exclusively for sandwiches and chips or elaborate charcuterie boards and quick and easy finger foods. No, no: Picnics should also end with super affordable yet delectable desserts. From bite-sized cookies and brownies to personal pies, cheesecakes, and everything in between, Walmart has some of the best desserts for picnics, all for less than $10.

Walmart's bakery items, including Marketside and Freshness Guaranteed brands, come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavors. Whether you prefer your desserts rich and chocolatey, bright and fruity, or creamy and refreshing, you'll find something that piques your interest (and your sweet tooth) in this list. We've also rounded up some Walmart exclusives, as well as a gluten-free option and desserts that start frozen, but will be perfectly thawed and delicious by the time you unpack your picnic basket.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.