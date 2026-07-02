14 Walmart Bakery Items That Make Easy Summer Cookout Desserts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Summer cookouts are all about grilled foods, icy drinks, and easy-breezy days with family and friends. But an often overlooked component to that scenario is after-dinner desserts, which suddenly take center stage once the grill cools off and sweet tooths emerge. In all the busy buzz of pre-cookout preparation, creating the perfect dessert can be stressful — but there's an easy fix for that.
We've compiled a list of easy summer cookout desserts available from an unexpected place: the Walmart bakery. The nationwide retailer leans into baked goods through its Marketside and Freshness Guaranteed brands, offering something for everyone from sliced lemon cakes and caramel apple pie to an array of other desserts, like brownies, bars, cookies, and cupcakes. They're all ready and waiting to grace your summer cookout table, with little to no effort on your part. Here's a look at 14 renditions of all that deliciousness.
Freshness Guaranteed Frosted Sugar Cookies
There's ordinary cookies, and then there's fluffy, frosted ones — which are even better when dotted with dazzling color and sugary sweetness. That's what you get with the Frosted Sugar Cookies from Walmart's bakery. Several versions exist, but these simple, traditional sugar cookies shine with soft, pillowy interiors crowned by white frosting and multi-colored sprinkles. These shelf-stable party-pleasers come in a clear clamshell with 18 cookies for freshness and easy access.
Buy the Freshness Guaranteed Frosted Sugar Cookies for about $6.50.
Marketside Iced Lemon Sliced Loaf Cake
Loaf-style cakes provide super-easy finger-food desserts for summer gatherings, and this Iced Lemon Sliced Cake fits the bill in several ways. No forks are involved, and a sweet lemon glaze coats only the upper crust, leaving hands free from stickiness while roaming and chatting. The tangy, tasty cake comes sliced into eight pieces, ready for instant eating. Add a scoop of ice cream, or serve with coffee or after-meal cocktails.
Purchase Walmart's Marketside Iced Lemon Sliced Cake for about $5.
Marketside Caramel Apple Pie
The magic combo of caramel and apples isn't just for harvest celebrations. This 8-inch Caramel Apple Pie at Walmart celebrates those flavors year-round, including warm summer evenings when grills sizzle and friends gather. This pie features a flaky crust, a filling of juicy apples and brown sugar, and an amber-hued crumb topping drizzled with soft caramel. It comes as a whole, pre-baked, shelf-stable pie, with an estimated six servings.
Buy this Marketside Caramel Apple Pie at Walmart for about $6.25.
Marketside Brownie, Lemon, Seven Layer Bar Platter
When you just can't decide on an easy after-meal dessert, this baked bar collection lets you off the hook. It's the Brownie, Lemon, Seven Layer Bar Platter from Walmart's Marketside brand. A package includes 15 servings — five pieces of each flavor. Between the three included varieties, you'll be tucking into ingredients such as tangy lemon, coconut, pecans, chocolate and butterscotch chips, and more. They come in a reclosable container, baked and ready for serving.
Buy this Marketside Brownie, Lemon, Seven Layer Bar Platter for about $12.
Marketside 10-inch Pecan Pie
Pecan pies routinely show up at holiday meals, but this one is perfect for summer cookouts as well. The 10-inch size of this fully cooked whole pie provides about eight slices, featuring an old-fashioned pecan pie filling, a layer of roasted pecans, and an attractive crimped crust. Serve at room temperature, or warm slightly and add ice cream. It's a shelf-stable pie, so snag one in advance for a stress-free cookout.
Purchase this Marketside Pecan Pie at Walmart for about $7.65.
Marketside Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Bites
Sometimes dessert isn't a sit-down affair, especially when still enjoying the fresh air and fun of summer gatherings. With these Bite-Sized Ultimate Chocolate Brownies from Walmart, everyone is free to ramble while nibbling on small portions of lusciously chewy brownies topped with chocolate chips and drizzle. The reusable container includes 12 shelf-stable, pre-cut brownies, ready and waiting to be devoured.
Buy the Marketside Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Bites for about $6.
Marketside Sock It to Me Crème Cake
With this multi-faceted Sock it to Me Cake, it's easy to assume the host spent hours in the kitchen assembling and baking it to perfection. You don't need to tell them that this vanilla and cinnamon swirl cake came pre-baked from Walmart using real Saigon cinnamon, pecans, and a sweet glazed covering. The generous 28-ounce size slices into 10 servings — but the affordable price lets you splurge on an extra cake for inevitable next-day cravings.
Buy this Marketside Sock It to Me Crème Cake for about $7.70.
Freshness Guaranteed Confetti Mini Cupcakes
Who doesn't love confetti cupcakes, especially when they're miniature versions for easy snacking? With these Confetti Cupcakes from the Walmart bakery, you get the classic nostalgia of vanilla cake with confetti mixed into the batter, plus creamy vanilla frosting and a crowning scatter of more sprinkly color. The reclosable container comes with 12 bite-sized cupcakes — but it's unlikely you'll have leftovers for storing.
Buy the Freshness Guaranteed Confetti Mini Cupcakes for about $4.
Freshness Guaranteed 5-inch Carrot Cake
With the long history of carrot cake in America's dessert repertoire, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone turning down a luscious slice — especially from Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed line of baked goods. This round, 5-inch Carrot Cake comes with thick cream cheese icing that's expertly smoothed, then topped with a circle of cream cheese dollops and a decorative carrot. Expect about six servings from the 15.9-ounce container.
Purchase the Freshness Guaranteed 5-inch Carrot Cake for about $6.
Freshness Guaranteed Triple Chocolate Cake with Hershey's Chocolate
Here's a shoutout to beloved chocolate sheet cakes — and this one comes with extra panache from Hershey's. Walmart's Triple Chocolate Cake arrives with Hershey's chocolate icing, plus extra ribbons of white and dark chocolate draped across the corners. In a nod to Hershey's famous Kisses candies, the frosting also forms lookalike dollops lining the cake's perimeter. The generous size serves up to 18 people. This cake also appeared on our list of Walmart's 18 best bakery items, according to customers.
Purchase this Freshness Guaranteed Triple Chocolate Cake for about $20.
Marketside Cookies N Crème Whipped Mousse Dessert
There's standard mousse desserts, and then there's this one. It's the Cookies N Crème Whipped Mousse Dessert available at Walmart, which brings together the deliciously contrasting textures of creamy and crunchy in a single container. The fluffy composition hosts crumbly chocolate cookies to form the classic "cookies and cream" taste. It's attractively constructed inside a 16-ounce see-through container, so there's no need for transferring to a new display for summer cookouts. Just keep refrigerated until time for dessert!
Buy Marketside Cookies N Cream Whipped Mousse Dessert for about $7.50.
Freshness Guaranteed Baked White Candy Macadamia Nut Cookies
There's nothing like chewy, crunchy cookies for finishing off summer meals — especially when they come expertly baked and ready for eat. These 10-count Baked White Candy Macadamia Nut Cookies feature real macadamia nuts and white candy pieces swirled into the batter, which is then freshly baked for homemade-style treats. Serve with milk if nostalgia calls, or pair with an after-dinner rum or brandy liqueur.
Purchase Freshness Guaranteed Baked White Candy Macadamia Nut Cookies for about $3 per container.
Freshness Guaranteed Variety Cheesecake
Hats off — but hands on — to Walmart's Variety Cheesecake, a product of its Freshness Guaranteed brand. It's not a single cheesecake, but a collection of four different cheesecake varieties sliced into eight pieces and packaged in one container. It's considered one of the line's premium gourmet recipes, featuring real cream cheese and no high-fructose corn syrup. You get two slices each of New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, Chocolate Marble, and Brownie cheesecakes. Keep chilled in the fridge before serving on warm summer evenings.
Buy this Freshness Guaranteed Variety Cheesecake for about $8.
Freshness Guaranteed Peanut Butter Bakery Baked Cookies
If peanut butter cookies are anywhere around, they'll likely disappear quickly. That's why this 10-count pack of Peanut Butter Bakery Baked Cookies from the Freshness Guaranteed line deserves the final spot on this list. The soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture and classic peanut butter flavor bring out the nostalgia for all ages — don't forget the milk! At a very affordable price from Walmart, you might want to double the summertime pleasure.
Buy Freshness Guaranteed Peanut Butter Bakery Baked Cookies for about $4.