14 Walmart Bakery Items That Make Easy Summer Cookout Desserts

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Summer cookouts are all about grilled foods, icy drinks, and easy-breezy days with family and friends. But an often overlooked component to that scenario is after-dinner desserts, which suddenly take center stage once the grill cools off and sweet tooths emerge. In all the busy buzz of pre-cookout preparation, creating the perfect dessert can be stressful — but there's an easy fix for that.

We've compiled a list of easy summer cookout desserts available from an unexpected place: the Walmart bakery. The nationwide retailer leans into baked goods through its Marketside and Freshness Guaranteed brands, offering something for everyone from sliced lemon cakes and caramel apple pie to an array of other desserts, like brownies, bars, cookies, and cupcakes. They're all ready and waiting to grace your summer cookout table, with little to no effort on your part. Here's a look at 14 renditions of all that deliciousness.