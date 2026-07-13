The Arby's Menu Item You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
There's a reason why all zodiac signs are starkly different from each other. Each of the 12 birth signs contains distinctive ingredients, making up the flavorful and complex recipe of the world we live in. Astrological placements can make a person calm, snarky, restless, optimistic, courageous, and beyond — the whole gamut of emotions and personality traits. Whether seen as positive or negative, all of these expressions play a role and teach an important lesson.
Arguably, standout fast food menus display a range of classics and new favorites, prioritizing a something-for-everyone approach. This could very well be Arby's secret to success, as the fast food chain has been going strong since 1964. Originally known for roast beef sandwiches, the franchise has since expanded to other beloved items like creamy milkshakes, crunchy curly fries, and dressed-up chicken sandwiches. Due to Arby's variety, individuals of all birth dates can find a signature item suited to their specific tastes, no horoscope needed. Using our astrological expertise, we've aligned each unique star sign with what we'd consider to be its ideal Arby's order.
Aries - Jalapeño Bites
Technically the babies of the zodiac calendar, the youthful and endearing spirit of Aries brings a zealous energy to any environment. Also mini and adorable, Arby's Jalapeño Bites are an excellent match for daring Aries — among other reasons. These crispy peppers are legitimately spicy, adding a zap to any Arby's meal.
Aries is represented by the ram, causing the sign to take a headstrong approach in all its endeavors. The reason? Aries is here to remind us to fight for our beliefs and forge our own paths. Following a similar life path, the heat of these petite poppers makes the item well-liked but not necessarily versatile; they also step up to the plate with a strong presence.
Like these mini Bites when met with the fryer, the emotions of Aries bloom deeply and intensely. With that said, these rams are not wallflowers but daredevils instead. Ruled by Mars, the planet of war and taking action, Aries carries dedicated passion expressed in multitudes: playfulness, boldness, and even aggression are considered to be indicators. Arby's Jalapeño Bites fit all three of these almost paradoxical descriptors as well. These bites may initially nip your taste buds, but their sweet, tangy, and crunchy elements will make you crave the next one. Yes, Aries placements can get heated, but they can just as easily bounce back. Arby's take on jalapeño poppers is spicy yet equally cute and tasty, possessing the same easily forgivable charm as Aries.
Taurus - Half Pound Cheesesteak Meal
Luxurious Taurus loves to indulge in general, but especially through food. Why? The sign is ruled by Venus, planet of love, an overarching category representing pleasure and beauty found through sensory experiences. Because Tauruses are the opposite of restrictive, they're probably not sticking to the value menu. Tauruses would prefer to sink their teeth into something more decadent, like the Half Pound Cheesesteak Meal made with Angus steak.
Rich, cheesy, filling, and draped with caramelized onions, the sumptuous Half Pound Cheesesteak is a full-throttle sensory experience on its own. Additionally adorned with a side and a drink, it's an Arby's order meant for those who savor every moment. And that's Taurus placements for you — they love to eat, sleep, smell good, be cozy, and immerse themselves in nature; no experience is too over-the-top.
At the end of the day, the trademarks of Taurus are not evidence of laziness or vanity, but rather a nudge towards appreciating the finer things and working hard with smart efficiency. The sign embraces all earthly delights without fear or guilt, understanding that life is short and meals are meant to be enjoyed. In closing, we can totally see a Taurus taking out the Half Pound Cheesesteak Meal to accompany an afternoon binge-watching TV shows on the couch in pajamas.
Gemini - Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich
Gemini's best Arby's pick? It's roasted turkey, it's ranch, it's bacon — it's everything, all at once! It's the mercurial Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich. We should note that Gemini has pizzazz for days. All air signs are known to be busy and high-powered, but Mercury-ruled Gemini is on another level. The same case can be made for the Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich, a zany anomaly amongst the rest of the Arby's menu.
Ruled by the planet of communication, Gemini can talk anyone's ear off with great delight and effortless wit. They are true chameleons, succeeding as socialites, jokesters, and performers, or simply hosts to a million friends. Similarly, Gemini's jam-packed sandwich counterpart flashes its many sides gleefully, much like the sign does. Smoky, tangy, crispy, and tender are just a few of the personalities we'd assign to the Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich, with each bite adapting to different tastes. Geminis also have such a strong sense of adaptability, for good reason. This sign is mutable, meaning it can change like the weather to suit a particular environment, conversation, or person.
All in all, the multifaceted Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich takes Arby's customers on a flavor journey. It's the best choice for those who want the best of everything or are too distracted to make a decision (ahem, Gemini).
Cancer - Apple Turnover
Often referenced as the mother sign of the zodiac, Cancer is known to carry nurturing qualities. Placements are unafraid to be in their feelings, thus making them immensely compassionate people. Arby's Apple Turnover has a similar warm and cozy vibe, conjuring nostalgic feelings of comfort and familiarity. Like a hug in food form, this apple cinnamon treat works as the perfect prelude to a soothing nap — one of Cancer's favorite activities.
Cancer is the ruler of the fourth house, which represents home and parental care. Because of this energy, being around a Cancer can even promote a sense of calm and nervous system regulation. They make extremely supportive friends, parents, and partners, holding the ones they love in great reverence. As comforting as a Cancer, one of these puff pastry pillows may be all you need to bounce back from a bad day.
With a last nod to its house, we can't think of a homier dessert than apple pie, and this Arby's treat fits the category. Plus, isn't it a no-brainer for yummy desserts to follow big feelings? Arby's seems to think so, stating, "an Apple Turnover a day keeps you happy and satisfied ..."
Leo - Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich
Leo and the Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich, we can see you coming. Associated with fame, romance, royalty, and extroversion, a gigantic cosmic spotlight shines over Leo. Leo sun and risings are often familiar with the stage, or, at the very least, a lot of attention. Likewise, the Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich takes the stage with the same approach of greatness or nothing. Starting with a foundation of the already triumphant Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Arby's adds embellishments of bacon and Swiss to the menu item's existing star qualities.
Leo carries confidence and charisma in tow, so it makes sense that the sign likes to be in charge. At their worst, Leos are authoritarian; however, at their best, they can be impactful leaders or even idols. Also like Leo, the sandwich can't help but maintain an elevated status in the eyes of its beholders. For example, it's in the top 10 on this Reddit user's exhaustive list of the 50 best fast food items.
Both the sandwich and the sign are iconic. Ruled by the sun, Leo has the gift of undeniable luminosity. Meanwhile, the Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich is satiating, magnificently stacked, and here to stay. Grab one for yourself and embrace its allure — and your own, if you're a Leo.
Virgo - Ham & Swiss Melt
Virgo may not be the flashiest sign, but its purpose within astrology is essential. Also classic and enduring, the no-frills Ham & Swiss Melt is a smart and safe choice; nothing wild, but always on point.
Virgo is an intellectual sign known for its efficiency and practicality; the wheels are always turning in this sign's internal world. The sign values precise execution and simplification to the nth degree, sometimes to the point of self-induced stress or inflexibility. And although Virgos can suffer from perfectionism, their attention to detail and ability to hyper-focus are exceptional.
Pragmatic Virgo's motto could be "don't mess with a good thing," and the Arby's Ham & Swiss Melt meets this kind of just-right nirvana. It has all the right elements and none of the superfluous bells and whistles; just a handful of high-quality ingredients that hit with consistency every time. Virgos are earth signs, which contain a grounding energy and an affinity for knowing what to expect. It could be said that the sign and the sandwich fly under the radar.
Libra - Classic French Dip & Swiss
Libra is an amorous air sign with a personality of interesting juxtaposition. This trait alone makes this two-part Classic French Dip a match, but there's more. What ingredients make a Libra? For starters, the sign is probably most well-known in our modern era for its associations with love. Like Taurus, it's ruled by Venus, holding similar qualities of beauty, grace, and style. With an eye for fashion and design, Libra possesses a je ne sais quoi that's both visually and energetically appealing. Because Libras are so aesthetically minded and tasteful, the sophisticated and immutable French Dip serves as a perfect counterpart. With this menu item, stylish Libra can effortlessly cosplay dining at a Parisian bistro while at Arby's — très chic.
Although some of these characteristics may suggest ego, the sign doesn't sit on a high horse. According to Greek mythology, Libra is mostly linked to its scales symbol, which represents balance and divine law. Libra is deeply concerned with community — more so than it may appear at first. The Classic French Dip & Swiss, although fancy, is down-to-earth as well. Arby's fast food take on the traditional recipe sounds more upscale, but in reality, it's a decadent and savory sandwich that's affordable and accessible to all. The Classic French Dip & Swiss (which ranked highly in an Arby's sandwich taste test) serves as a flawless bridge between Arby's classics and more inventive menu items, which is perfect for fair, judicious, and even people-pleasing Libras.
Scorpio - Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
The Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich (our No. 2 pick for spicy fast food sandwiches) is our pick for edgy and spirited Scorpio. Because Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the sign represents the underworld in the zodiac realm. What's the underworld? Think shadow work, the subconscious, hidden truths, hot peppers — anything that's tempting to run from initially.
These water signs' themes are not for the faint of heart, but that's kind of the point. Scorpio's symbolism can trigger painful reactions, but it's all for the greater good in the end. The job of Scorpio is to entice others into expressing and embracing these depths, conquering fear, resistance, and shame without reservations. Equivalently, Reddit proves that Arby's customers who go boldly towards the Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich find it's 100% worth the bite.
Scorpio's strengths lie in its celebration and bravery to integrate one's whole self. By carrying out this process confidently, Scorpio exudes an attractive magnetism. Both spicy, but not without impressive fanbases, Scorpio and the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich maintain popularity without sacrificing individuality, authenticity, and not-for-everybody style.
Scorpio is also associated with the death and rebirth cycle — the process of letting things "die" so that new selves can emerge. As the sign of transformation, a Scorpio can change their tune on a dime and evolve into many iterations. So can Arby's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, which can shapeshift into a slider, tender, or meal.
Sagittarius - Jamocha Shake
Caffeine for dessert? A sassy Sagittarius would say, "heck yeah! What could go wrong?" This rebellious sign is always down for an adventure, especially when it's mixed with a dash of mischief. Fun, fired up, and just the right amount of wacky, Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius likes to walk on the wild side, pushing boundaries along the way. The Jamocha Shake is probably also ruled by Jupiter — it shakes things up too. One of the most underrated fast food dessert items, the flavor combo shares the same lovable unconventionality as Sagittarius. Customers love these, with one Reddit thread dedicated to "chasing the high of the perfect Jamocha shake."
There's an intentional purpose for Sagittarius's spontaneous and thrill-seeking behavior, as the sign represents the seeker, always chasing truth and exploration. They make excellent teachers, philosophers, or travel guides because they learn through experience and like to share their findings with others. The Jamocha Shake is a highly appropriate choice for this sign, as caffeine and sugar are often must-haves on a long road trip. Always on the go, Sagittarius is not easily controlled and likes to challenge the status quo; however, this quality can be used to create positive change.
Standing out from the crowd as a dessert-drink hybrid, this "frosty, chocolate-ly, coffee-y treat," per the website description, is a perfect match for Arby's fans hungry for adrenaline. Some may call it a guilty pleasure, but ultimately it's just really, really good.
Capricorn - Roast Beef Slider
Capricorns are always on the road to a new accomplishment, which makes them the go-getters of the zodiac. They are resolutely disciplined, naturally finding success in the aspects of work and money. Thus, Capricorns appreciate a well-rounded decision that's dually a good investment. Enter the Roast Beef Slider — Arby's classic value menu option. Described as "the mini-me of the classic" by Arby's, it features the tried-and-true combo of roast beef and Swiss for a lower price.
Born between December 22 and January 19, the sign of Capricorn is the first to surface in our calendar year. This seems kismet, as Capricorn holds a fresh and determined energy linked to setting goals and new starts. In like manner, Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich also evokes themes of beginnings and success. The recognizable item was one of the longstanding chain's first claims-to-fame, and is probably the most well-known association today.
We can't see Capricorns being big drive-thru people, as the sign loves planning and a daily routine. However, if hunger strikes and Capricorn needs something quick, the Roast Beef Slider can temporarily satisfy until the sign's next diligently planned meal. It's a rational choice; not too over-indulgent and a good deal for the price, yet still classy and timeless.
Aquarius - Curly Fries
It's true that each sign has its own specific essence and presence; however, Aquarius is especially singular. This makes sense, considering the air sign specifically represents the value of being unique. Arby's Curly Fries, like Aquarius, are also inventive and iconic beyond all standard measures.
Aquarius placements expertly march to the beat of their own drums. Seen as independent, this sign holds the power to inspire and trust in its own vision. Also known for its humanitarian qualities, the important work Aquarius formulates alone is eventually meant for community involvement and improvement. When Arby's initially introduced Curly Fries, it was a non-traditional choice that other fast food chains weren't taking. But, like it does for Aquarius, daring to be different definitely paid off for Arby's. They are now one of the enduring chain's most loved items on the whole menu.
Aquarius placements hold the potential to spread radical, world-changing innovation. Delightfully individualistic, you can't fit an Aquarius in a box. While we can't say the same for Curly Fries, we can confidently say they break the mold. Due to the unusual spiral shape, these fries are extra crunchy and spectacularly seasoned – so genius. Pair with Horsey Sauce for a truly groundbreaking combo.
Pisces - Orange Cream Shake
While Aries starts the astrological calendar, Pisces ends it with an enchanting close. Often thought of as the old soul archetype, the sign portrays qualities akin to someone with seasoned life experience. While the limited-edition Orange Cream Shake is undoubtedly not an old soul, it still mirrors the unexpected yet unforgettable vibe of Pisces.
Captivating Pisces is a whimsical water sign often associated with the arts due to its imaginative, creative, and expressive nature. Wisdom, sensitivity, and even psychic abilities are some of the traits attributed to the star sign. Symbolized by two fish, Pisces placements are fanciful and dreamy, even leaning towards escapism at times.
The Orange Cream Shake is a harmonious match. Also dreamy and whimsical, the bright orange dessert experience is unlike anything else on the menu. Its aesthetics pair well with artsy partakers, but customers ultimately come back for the taste. In fact, they even passionately discuss their cravings for it on online forums. In a nutshell, the two share the same elusive appeal.
Pisces are privy to an ocean of emotions, with the life goal of learning to manage them with mastery. Correspondingly, we believe that indulgent treats are an absolute must when eating your feelings. With an Orange Cream Shake in hand, you can easily create your own Piscean escape.