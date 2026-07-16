American Vs Italian-Style Grilling: What's The Actual Difference?
Cooking meat over fire is done all over the world. However, the U.S. has a rich grilling tradition that borders on sacred, whether that's burgers and hotdogs at a backyard cookout or slow-roasted, wood smoked meats and accompanying side dishes that showcase regional styles of barbecue across the country. Americans have strong opinions about grilling and barbecue, too, and will fervently argue about which place is the hands-down absolute best BBQ restaurant.
A grill master will have expert opinions on whether charcoal, wood, or gas is actually best for grilling, what sauces and marinades to use, and what the best things are to cook on the grill, be it bratwurst, shrimp, or corn on the cob. In Italy, though, they have their own distinct grilling traditions that are nothing like their American counterparts. Italian grilling, called grigliata, is a tradition all it's own that's deeply rooted in social relationships.
Grigliata often starts with an open, wood-burning fire or a wood-burning grill. A grigliata may take place in a park or at someone's home in the countryside, and they often last for several hours, stretching well past dark. While in the U.S. we layer flavor by adding sauces, marinades, and rubs, Italian grilled foods instead rely on flavors imparted by the wood smoke and are finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of lemon, or a splash of vinegar. That's just the start of the differences between American and Italian grilling.
Italians grill different things than Americans
The meats and vegetables Italians cook at a grigliata are different than what Americans grill. For Italians, the essential ingredients you should always have for grilling include a range of vegetables, meats, and fish. Italians love cured meats like mortadella, salami, and prosciutto, and not simply on a charcuterie board, but put on the grill to enhance the meats' rich flavors. While the vegetable most grilled in the U.S. is corn, Italians love to grill all kinds of in-season vegetables: Eggplant, zucchini, peppers, squash, asparagus, and even lettuce will be put on the grill and finished with a light dressing of lemon and olive oil.
An Italian grigliata frequently features spiedini, literally Italian for skewers, or what Americans call kebabs. Spiedini are the kebab recipe you'll want to make over and over: Protein like chicken, beef, lamb, or cured meat will be alternated with seasonal vegetables like tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, or onions on a skewer and grilled and finished off with a zesty pesto. While grigliada di carne will feature a mix of meats, in coastal regions especially, grilling fish, or grigliata di pesce, is classic. In the Romagna region, the fish is covered in breadcrumbs before being grilled, known as rustida.
Guests typically bring wine to share, especially since the grigliada is really an opportunity to slow down and relax with friends. This summer, abandon the cookout culture you know, and try the Italian style of grilling.