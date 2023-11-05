20 Essential Ingredients You Should Always Have For Grilling

No aroma whets the appetite more than barbecue. The smell of steak is like a secret succulent assassin that targets your stomach. As American as apple pie and the Super Bowl, barbecuing is the act of slowly cooking meats or vegetables over an indirect flame. Although it originated in the Caribbean, it's now a worldwide phenomenon. In the U.S. alone, there are 16 distinct styles of barbecue. The sweet molasses flavor of Kansas, the ketchup-y taste of Memphis, and the creamy mayo-based BBQ of Alabama are just a few of the many styles that you can practice with your grill.

Grilling is an art form akin to any other culinary skill, and it can take time to get right. This list of essential ingredients has been developed over 10 years of personal experience, along with significant research and study in grilling trends and techniques. A masterfully grilled burger doesn't happen with just a click of your heels and a wave of a spatula. From the perfect temperature and seasoning rub to the ideal juiciness and char, the details are important. Fortunately, we've got you covered. Whether prepping for a summer get-together or an evening of fireworks, here are some essential ingredients you should always have for grilling.