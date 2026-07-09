Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie Is What The Iconic Candy Should Have Been All Along

Quick: Picture peanut butter and chocolate candy. I'd bet my life savings you're picturing some iteration of Reese's. After all, Reese's — one of Hershey's staggering number of brands in its chocolate imperium — and its peanut butter cups is the epitome of that legendary ingredient pairing when it comes to candy. But it goes a lot deeper than just the cups. Reese's offers over a dozen varieties of its famous candy, and one such variety is Reese's Pieces.

One of our all-time favorite peanut butter candies, Reese's Pieces embedded itself in the nation's cultural identity back in the 1980s after Steven Spielberg's classic film "E.T." was released. The tiny candies have remained a major crowd-pleaser for decades thanks to a distinct flavor, texture, and a can't-stop-reaching-into-the-bag quality that few treats can replicate.

Now, for the first time in 10 years, Reese's Pieces are getting a makeover in the summer of 2026. The old peanut butter candies got a size, taste, and texture upgrade inspired by chocolate cookies, and I got a first look at the long-awaited new iteration. In this review, I'll dive into the new candy's flavor, how it compares to plain (but iconic) Reese's Pieces, and — most importantly — whether or not that boost in texture is all it's cracked up to be.