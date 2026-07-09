Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie Is What The Iconic Candy Should Have Been All Along
Quick: Picture peanut butter and chocolate candy. I'd bet my life savings you're picturing some iteration of Reese's. After all, Reese's — one of Hershey's staggering number of brands in its chocolate imperium — and its peanut butter cups is the epitome of that legendary ingredient pairing when it comes to candy. But it goes a lot deeper than just the cups. Reese's offers over a dozen varieties of its famous candy, and one such variety is Reese's Pieces.
One of our all-time favorite peanut butter candies, Reese's Pieces embedded itself in the nation's cultural identity back in the 1980s after Steven Spielberg's classic film "E.T." was released. The tiny candies have remained a major crowd-pleaser for decades thanks to a distinct flavor, texture, and a can't-stop-reaching-into-the-bag quality that few treats can replicate.
Now, for the first time in 10 years, Reese's Pieces are getting a makeover in the summer of 2026. The old peanut butter candies got a size, taste, and texture upgrade inspired by chocolate cookies, and I got a first look at the long-awaited new iteration. In this review, I'll dive into the new candy's flavor, how it compares to plain (but iconic) Reese's Pieces, and — most importantly — whether or not that boost in texture is all it's cracked up to be.
Methodology
To fairly and objectively review the new Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie candies, I set aside my personal candy preferences. Instead, I considered the general quality and taste of the new product to describe it accurately, and loosely compared it to similar candies on the market. I also compared it to the original Reese's Pieces to determine whether it's a worthy alternative, or if it pales in comparison to the longstanding classic.
Along with the flavor and perceived quality of the peanut butter (I personally despise the ultra-sugary, faux peanut butter taste found in products from some large companies), I focused this review heavily on the new candy's texture. Hershey boasts about a major textural upgrade with Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie flavor, and I wanted to determine whether or not it delivers on its promise.
With this candy, I was looking for a satisfying crunch, but not a jaw breaker-level interior. I was also hoping for a shining example of the classic peanut butter-and-chocolate flavor pairing, and that the crunch is paired with plenty of the candy's iconic creaminess. Reese's has big shoes to fill — its own, having set the bar so high — so I held the new Reese's Pieces flavor to that Hershey-level standard.
Taste test
Size-wise, these Reese's Pieces are superb. They're at least twice the size of regular Reese's Pieces — think marble-sized — so they're small enough to pop a few at a time, but not so small that they don't provide a fulfilling bite. The smooth candy coating on the outside was fun to roll between my fingers, and the colors immediately brought to mind Halloween.
Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie candies are nearly identical to the OG when it comes to flavor, although their peanut butteriness is tampered down quite a bit. It still shows up plenty in the taste, but the cookie center is the star of this candy. I first tried the candies cold, right out of the fridge. The cookie center was crispy but airy, and broke apart with a nice crunch that wasn't hard on my teeth (it was about the same crunch level as a Graham cracker or breakfast cereal). The thin layer of peanut butter candy paired exceptionally well with the crispy chocolate center, as well.
In typical mass-market chocolate candy fashion, the chocolate here wasn't incredibly dark and rich. In fact, the flavor (and texture) was reminiscent of Reese's Puffs, the brand's breakfast cereal. Still, despite the middle-of-the-road chocolatiness, the candy worked on a cohesive level. Both peanut butter and chocolate were balanced nicely, showing up in every bite in equal measure. I also noticed the flavor was brighter and the texture was crunchier when the candy was right out of the fridge. At room temperature, the little pieces were less satisfying to munch.
Final thoughts
I'm going to come right out and say it: I don't really like Reese's Pieces. I find the candy's creaminess to be so mouth-coating that it's a little off-putting, and the intense peanut butter flavor is excessive. It needs something to balance it out ... and what it needs might be a chocolate cookie center. Simply put, I'm thoroughly impressed with the new Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie flavor. The airy-yet-crunchy center reminds me more of cereal than of a cookie texturally, but I still detected the buttery flavor and mouthfeel of a baked treat.
Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie variety really has the makings of a new classic Halloween candy in both flavor and aesthetic. I could easily picture myself going to town on a box of these in a movie theater, too (and no, I'm not sharing). As a delicious, crunchy ice cream topping idea, they would be a dream, adding an extra layer of texture and creaminess to the already layered candy. This is also definitely one of those treats you want to enjoy cold. Probably not frozen, though; for your teeth's sake, the fridge is the ideal home for Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie candies.
I would have enjoyed a slightly richer chocolate flavor, but Hershey certainly delivers on its promise of "layers of flavor and texture in every bite." Compared to the original, I'd always choose the chocolate cookie version. Major fans of classic Reese's Pieces might not agree, but I still think they'll be satisfied with the new take on the poppable peanut butter pieces.
Price, availability, and nutrition
You'll be able to get your hands on a bag of Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie starting on July 17, 2026. You can look for the candy item at major retailers, or order it online on Hershey's website (though it won't be available on the company website until July 25, 2026).
There will only be a 7.6-ounce bag size available initially, which is ideal for sharing with a friend. However, Hershey says a larger-sized bag will be released later this year. The Hershey's press release doesn't contain a set price, and the company claims pricing will be the sole discretion of the retailer.
Each serving of Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie amounts to 13 individual pieces. One serving contains 140 calories, 6 grams of fat (4.5 grams of which is saturated fat), 75 milligrams of sodium, 17 grams of sugar (16 grams of which is added sugar), and 2 grams of protein.