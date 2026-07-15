This Major Frozen Pizza Brand Is Actually Owned By Nestlé

DiGiorno's revolutionary self-rising crust pizza was the brand's first style, prompting the brand's signature catchphrase, "It's not delivery. It's DiGiorno." What separated DiGiorno from other frozen pizza brands at the time was that the dough was allowed to rest for 30 to 90 minutes before being assembled and par-baked, then frozen, and that extended resting period allowed the crust to rise naturally.

Over the years, DiGiorno kept on experimenting with the crust. In 2001 came the cheese-stuffed crust, mimicking the wildly popular pizza trend that was invented by Pizza Hut in 1995, followed by a thin-crust-style offering in 2004. Years later, after the 2010 acquisition, DiGiorno introduced a hand-tossed-style crust in 2013. Later came the crispy pan pizza, also known as Detroit-style; then in 2020, DiGiorno debuted a questionable and lackluster croissant crust pizza. Thankfully, in 2025, the brand launched a wood-fired-style pizza crust, which our Tasting Table taste-tester said might have you skipping the pizza restaurant for a night in. Keeping up with the times, DiGiorno also offers gluten-free crusted pizzas.

Sticking to Kraft's Midwestern roots, DiGiorno's pizzas are baked in Wisconsin and Chicago. The tomatoes for the sauce are grown in California, and the mozzarella cheese is from the United States. If you're curious to try the brand's pizza offerings but not sure where to start, peruse our list of DiGiorno frozen pizzas ranked by crust style to help you decide which pizza to bring home from the frozen aisle first.