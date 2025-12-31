Leave This DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Crust Style In The Freezer Section Unless You Like Dry, Flavorless Food
It's a delight to remember that there are more types of bread than there are colors of the rainbow. Dense, chewy pizza crust, for instance, is a far cry from a light, flaky croissant. And yet, when it comes to DiGiorno's croissant-style pizza crust, the lines remain unblurred for a promising-sounding execution that sadly falls flat. Don't expect any when-worlds-collide greatness here. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine DiGiorno frozen pizza crusts, the brand's croissant-style crust pizza landed in last place.
The DiGiorno's website promises "the buttery layers of flaky croissant" in this offering. However, as we mentioned in our ranking, despite being "most intrigued by this style of crust," our taste tester ultimately found DiGiorno's croissant crust to be hard and dry. "There was more resistance when cutting into it than I expected," our reviewer noted, "as croissants usually bring to mind something delicate." Instead, the results were quite dry and unlike a flaky, airy croissant, offering something "more like layers of hardened crust." In the end, we were unimpressed with the flavorless results.
We aren't alone in our criticisms, either. One Reddit thread dedicated specifically to DiGiorno's croissant-style crust (yikes) calls out the same issues, and commenters aren't digging it. "It's decent," one Redditor wrote. "The croissant-ness of the crust doesn't come through as much as I'd like." Another Reddit user added that, "If the crust was softer, and wasn't frozen, it could actually be really good."
DiGiorno's croissant style crust is all talk and no flaky layers
Elsewhere online, Amazon customer reviews of DiGiorno's croissant-style pizza crust critique the lack of fluffy layers. "I wanted to like this pizza, but I was disappointed," one reviewer stated. "Croissant in name only. Not fluffy like [a] real croissant. Hard and chewy." On the Kroger website, DiGiorno's croissant-style crust pizza clocks in at a lackluster 3.32 out of 5 stars based on customer ratings, which echo our thoughts on this frozen pizza's dryness and blandness.
We're also docking points for lack of availability. Even if you happen to like this style of crust, good luck finding it. The brand's website only lists Amazon as a retailer of the product, while other DiGiorno's offerings (like the Rising Crust) are listed as available at multiple grocery retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Dollar General. As one positive customer review on the site laments: "Sadly, none of the stores around us carry it anymore about a year after discovering it."
Our advice? Stick to classic Rising Crust DiGiorno's pizza, and satisfy your croissant fix with Costco's Fresh Thyme Market croissants, one of the best chain grocery store croissants, which artfully embody the platonic ideal of what a flaky, airy croissant is supposed to be (DiGiorno, take notes). Ordinarily, we're fans of the DiGiorno brand as a whole — just see our list of 30 popular frozen pizzas — but when it comes to the brand's alleged "croissant style" crust, it's not delivery, it's disappointment.