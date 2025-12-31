Leave This DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Crust Style In The Freezer Section Unless You Like Dry, Flavorless Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a delight to remember that there are more types of bread than there are colors of the rainbow. Dense, chewy pizza crust, for instance, is a far cry from a light, flaky croissant. And yet, when it comes to DiGiorno's croissant-style pizza crust, the lines remain unblurred for a promising-sounding execution that sadly falls flat. Don't expect any when-worlds-collide greatness here. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine DiGiorno frozen pizza crusts, the brand's croissant-style crust pizza landed in last place.

The DiGiorno's website promises "the buttery layers of flaky croissant" in this offering. However, as we mentioned in our ranking, despite being "most intrigued by this style of crust," our taste tester ultimately found DiGiorno's croissant crust to be hard and dry. "There was more resistance when cutting into it than I expected," our reviewer noted, "as croissants usually bring to mind something delicate." Instead, the results were quite dry and unlike a flaky, airy croissant, offering something "more like layers of hardened crust." In the end, we were unimpressed with the flavorless results.

We aren't alone in our criticisms, either. One Reddit thread dedicated specifically to DiGiorno's croissant-style crust (yikes) calls out the same issues, and commenters aren't digging it. "It's decent," one Redditor wrote. "The croissant-ness of the crust doesn't come through as much as I'd like." Another Reddit user added that, "If the crust was softer, and wasn't frozen, it could actually be really good."