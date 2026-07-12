8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Grilling Salmon

Few ingredients are as versatile as salmon. During my career as a personal chef, salmon was an easy menu option no matter the occasion. Formal dinner party for eight? Salmon. Bridal shower brunch? Salmon. Casual backyard birthday party? Salmon. It was my go-to protein and was always a hit.

Its versatility doesn't stop there. Salmon can also be cooked in many ways: baked salmon, pan-seared salmon, poached salmon — they all produce mouthwatering results, but grilling has to be one of my ultimate favorites. It delivers everything you want in a great piece of fish: a hint of smokiness, a tender, flaky center, and crispy edges.

Grilling salmon may sound simple — and it can be. But there are numerous challenges even great cooks face when grilling salmon, including it falling apart when you flip it or ending up dry and tough. But these mistakes don't have to be part of your future. Here's how to avoid these common salmon grilling mistakes.