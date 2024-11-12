Direct Vs Indirect Heat: Which Is Best For Grilling Salmon?

Grill salmon at home easily with one big tip that will ensure your filets are charred but succulent and never dry, with perfectly crisped skin. There are multiple factors at play here, but first things first: Where you cook your salmon matters most. Sheila Lucero is the Culinary Director at Big Red F Restaurant Group and the executive chef at Centro Mexican Kitchen and Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, where pounds upon pounds of Norwegian salmon are grilled up for a tasty entree that's served with herb-roasted vegetables and dill crema.

Advertisement

"I prefer direct heat for timing and flavor," Lucero says. "When using direct heat, you do need to be aware of the potential for the flame to flare up, and that could hit the filet directly — causing carbon or unwanted char to develop on the filet." The salmon skin provides a barrier to direct heat, so keep it attached. It also provides fat, which will melt and moisturize the fish.

Just remember to scrape and spray — it's crucial to avoid charring the salmon too heavily. First, remove any crusty bits from those grill grates with an grill-cleaning brush, like this one from GrillArt, and then oil them right before adding your food. And while most chefs will encourage you to grill your salmon with the skin side down first, you may want to reconsider this decision; it all depends on how you want your salmon to look and taste.

Advertisement