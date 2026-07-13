Aldi's Hands-Down Best Bread Loaf Isn't Sourdough — And It's Not Even Close

Aldi may be a bargain grocery chain, but cheap products don't equate to low quality — we can see that in exemplified in Aldi's diverse selection of packaged breads. In a taste test of 16 Aldi breads, the hands-down best bread loaf of all is Aldi's L'Oven Fresh Artisan Style White Bread, which came in second place behind Specially Selected Naan Flatbread. However, considering flat bread isn't technically a loaf, you can consider L'Oven Fresh as the number one ranking for packaged bread loaves.

If you're wondering how a plain-Jane white bread could beat out more complex offerings like sourdough, 12 grain, or even whole wheat, the answer is simplicity. While more sophisticated types of bread didn't live up to the various texture and flavor-based criteria we expected of them, L'Oven Fresh Artisan Style White Bread was perfectly executed, and didn't pretend to be anything other than a stellar and dependable sandwich bread. The fresh and versatile flavor of the slices makes them easy to use for sandwiches and breakfast toasts, as well as more involved dishes like Thanksgiving stuffing. Where this bread really stands out, though, is in its cloud-like texture. Each slice was so soft, yet with a density and structure that could hold up against any array of toppings. While it might get soggy if you make a sandwich too far in advance, you can always lightly toast the bread ahead of time to maintain its integrity.