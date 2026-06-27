Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying Sourdough Bread At Aldi

Ever since Aldi, a German-born supermarket, appeared on the grocery chain scene in the U.S., customers have raved about its high quality items, low prices, and clean, easy-to-navigate stores. Whether you're looking for the essentials or the best Aldi hidden gems of 2026 so far, the popular multi-location store has something for everyone. That includes fresh bread. Aldi sells all kinds of tasty loaves under the name Specially Selected, but ones we highly suggest avoiding are the Everything Sourdough and Small Batch Sourdough Round.

Our reviewer compiled a list of seven Aldi Specially Selected breads worth buying and four to avoid, and found that the Small Batch Sourdough Round and Everything Sourdough were among the worst. Why? Both were entirely too soft, and tasted more like Italian loaves rather than crusty sourdough bread. The round loaf tasted stale, while the Everything Sourdough didn't have the punch of garlicky, salty flavor you'd expect from everything seasoning. Our reviewer also noted that both disappointed in the sour department: Neither had the tang of a true sourdough that's been slowly fermented before baking.

A few customers agree with us. "I hated it," one Redditor said about the Everything Sourdough loaf on the r/aldi Reddit thread, while another poster mentioned, "The slices are too small to do anything with, unless I got a weird loaf." When it comes to the Sourdough Round, a customer said it "tasted like bad white bread." Not very promising assessments if you ask us.