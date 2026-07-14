Not Cascade Or Finish: Consumer Reports' Best Dishwasher Detergent Is A Store Brand
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Many of us lean on the dishwasher to help with cleanup, and when you're loading it up after a busy day, the last thing you want to do is scrub everything first. Some dishwashers are more powerful than others, but a lot of the time, performance comes down to the type of detergent being used. A good one has the potential to transform the outcome of a cycle, while a bad one can leave dishes grimy, dull, or still dirty with stuck-on food. If you want your dishes to come out sparkling, there's one detergent in particular that Consumer Reports recommends — and it's from an affordable store brand.
Consumer Reports rated Up & Up Ultimate Dishwasher Packs from Target as the best single-dose dishwasher detergent. The independent testing agency gave the Up & Up detergent a nearly perfect score, ranking it higher than big-name competitors like Finish and Cascade. The Up & Up Ultimate Dishwasher Packs scored top marks in lab tests that analyzed cleaning ability, resistance to water spots, and resistance to film and discoloration.
According to Consumer Reports, the best-performing detergent packs, like the ones from Up & Up, perform so well because they contain a wider mixture of ingredients like enzymes, degreasers, rinse aids, and bleach. The Target packs are tough on grease and stubborn food, and a 48-count pack costs between $11 and $15, compared to the Finish Powerball Ultimate Dishwasher Detergent Tablets, which typically cost between $20 and $25 for a 62-count box. So, you might be better off skipping the pricey dishwasher pods.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Up & Up packs are deemed 'highly effective' at cleaning dishes
The Finish Powerball Ultimate Dishwasher Detergent Tablets were also highly rated by Consumer Reports, but the Target tablets seem to have edged out slightly in terms of value — Up & Up works out to between 22 and 31 cents per wash versus between 32 and 40 cents for the Finish brand, based on the current pricing. The Cascade products that Consumer Reports tested (the Cascade Complete plus Oxi Gel, the Cascade Gel with Dawn, and the Cascade Complete Gel) didn't test as well as Target's brand when it came to resistance to discoloration and film.
Target shoppers also seem to love the Up & Up range. One said in an online review, "These dish tabs are perfect! Work just as well as the name brand!" Another wrote, "Works great. Better than Cascade, half of the price." Another said, "This cleaned dishes fantastically! I also have copper pots and they came out shiny as well as the glasses. Highly effective and there was no odd smell or taste on dishes."
However, some customers have reported white residue appearing on dishes as well as water or food marks. That being said, a few Finish users reported the same issues in online reviews, as did Cascade users. Tasting Table tested the Kirkland Dishwasher Pacs against five name brands, if you feel like giving another brand a try. We also have some tips on why your dishwasher tablets aren't dissolving if you face that issue. Hopefully, a cheaper option works for you; if not, you can also use bad pods to get gunk off pots and pans.