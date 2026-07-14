Not Cascade Or Finish: Consumer Reports' Best Dishwasher Detergent Is A Store Brand

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Many of us lean on the dishwasher to help with cleanup, and when you're loading it up after a busy day, the last thing you want to do is scrub everything first. Some dishwashers are more powerful than others, but a lot of the time, performance comes down to the type of detergent being used. A good one has the potential to transform the outcome of a cycle, while a bad one can leave dishes grimy, dull, or still dirty with stuck-on food. If you want your dishes to come out sparkling, there's one detergent in particular that Consumer Reports recommends — and it's from an affordable store brand.

Consumer Reports rated Up & Up Ultimate Dishwasher Packs from Target as the best single-dose dishwasher detergent. The independent testing agency gave the Up & Up detergent a nearly perfect score, ranking it higher than big-name competitors like Finish and Cascade. The Up & Up Ultimate Dishwasher Packs scored top marks in lab tests that analyzed cleaning ability, resistance to water spots, and resistance to film and discoloration.

According to Consumer Reports, the best-performing detergent packs, like the ones from Up & Up, perform so well because they contain a wider mixture of ingredients like enzymes, degreasers, rinse aids, and bleach. The Target packs are tough on grease and stubborn food, and a 48-count pack costs between $11 and $15, compared to the Finish Powerball Ultimate Dishwasher Detergent Tablets, which typically cost between $20 and $25 for a 62-count box. So, you might be better off skipping the pricey dishwasher pods.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.