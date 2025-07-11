Kirkland Dishwasher Pacs Vs 5 Name Brands: Which One Gets Your Dishes Cleanest?

Even though I'm a regular Costco shopper and have tried many Kirkland Signature products, this was my first time trying these dishwasher pacs from the warehouse. The price is right for these — my store priced a container of 115 pacs at $11.68 (just over $0.10 each) — so I was curious to see if I would be persuaded to make the switch and save money going forward. Unfortunately, despite their bargain price, I don't think I'm likely to add them to my cart in the future.

I was not impressed after inspecting the dishes that came out of the dishwasher. While the milk glass and the two bowls with spaghetti sauce and brown sugar were clean, the air fryer tray and fork still had some food residue stuck to them. There was only a tiny bit of cheese on the air fryer tray, but the fork was a different story. Peanut butter was still stuck on both sides of the tines, in between the tines, and along the flat part of the fork at the top. The picture above doesn't fully capture just how much was left. It was very disappointing, especially since I had tested some of the brands below and saw that other dishwasher tabs were able to get rid of all of the peanut butter residue.

Nowadays, pre-rinsing dishes is said to be a mistake when using the dishwasher. The packaging for these pacs even says, "No pre-wash required." However, if I were to use these again, I'd be a bit nervous to do so without giving the dishes a good rinse — otherwise, I'd risk opening the dishwasher to find that some items are not really clean.